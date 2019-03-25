Felony arrests jump over previous week
Rocklin, CA- Weekly crime report digest in Rocklin for the period of March 11 through March 17, 2019.
Total Incidents: 2168
Officer Initiated Activity: 899
Calls for Service: 1269
Arrests – Misdemeanor: 24
Arrests – Felony: 6
Cases Written: 83
Traffic Stops: 127
Citations: 30
DUI Arrests: 1
Accidents: 3
Accident – Criminal: 1
03/02/2019 – 03/05/2019
Crime: 487(a) PC Grand Theft
Address: 5800 block of Green Mountain Ln.
An unknown suspect contacted the victim claiming to work for an accounting company. The victim provided the suspect his bank account information and the suspect stole money from his account.
03/09/2019 – 03/11/2019
Crime:459 PC Burglary – Commercial
Address: 4200 block of Dominguez Rd.
Between 4:00 pm and 7:30 am, an unknown suspect cut a hole in the fence to the business and stole property.
02/21/2019 – 03/05/2019
Crime: 530.5 PC ID Theft and 484(g) PC Theft using Credit Account Information
Address: 5800 block of Addax Ct.
An unknown suspect used the victim’s personal information to open credit accounts and make purchases using those accounts.
03/11/2019
Crime: 532(a) PC Using False Pretense to Obtain Money
Address: 2300 block of Sunset Blvd.
An unknown suspect contacted the victim and advised they were from a utility company and if a payment was not paid immediately the power would be shut off. The victim paid the suspect through an auto pay machine.
03/12/2019
Crime: 459 PC Burglary – Commercial
Address: 4800 block of Granite Dr.
At 1:46 am, an unknown suspect shattered a window at the front of the business and stole property from inside.
03/07/2019
Crime: 530.5 PC ID Theft
Address: 500 Block of Sammy Way
An unknown suspect used the victim’s personal information to open an unauthorized account with a cellular company.
03/13/2019
Crime:10851(A) VC Vehicle Theft and 484(i) PC Fraudulent Use of Credit Card
Address: 6400 Block Sonora Pass Wy
An unknown suspect stole the victim’s vehicle out of her driveway. The suspect then used the victim’s credit card at several businesses. The vehicle was recovered a short time later.
03/12/2019
Crime: 10851(a) VC Vehicle Theft and 11364 H&S Possess Narcotic Paraphernalia
Address: 3800 block of Rocklin Rd
At about 11:34 pm, Rocklin Police contacted the driver of a recently parked vehicle and discovered the vehicle was stolen. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and narcotic paraphernalia was located inside the vehicle. The driver was arrested and booked at South Placer Jail.
03/14/2019
Crime: 10851(A) VC Vehicle Theft, 496(D) PC Posses a Stolen Vehicle, 23222(A) VC Possess an Open Container (Alcohol) in a Vehicle, and 23222(B) VC Possess Marijuana in a Vehicle
Address: 2200 block of Sunset Bl.
At about 3:47 pm, a Rocklin Police received a LOJACK notification for a stolen vehicle in the area. Rocklin Police located the vehicle and two occupants. The driver was arrested and booked at the South Placer Jail.
03/17/2019
Crime: 23140 VC DUI Over .5% BAC, 21 Years or Younger
Address: Sierra College Blvd / I 80
At 1:35 am, Rocklin Police contacted the driver who was reported to be unconscious. Officers determined the subject was under the influence of alcohol. The subject was subsequently arrested for DUI.
