Felony arrests jump over previous week

Rocklin, CA- Weekly crime report digest in Rocklin for the period of March 11 through March 17, 2019.



Total Incidents: 2168

Officer Initiated Activity: 899

Calls for Service: 1269

Arrests – Misdemeanor: 24

Arrests – Felony: 6

Cases Written: 83

Traffic Stops: 127

Citations: 30

DUI Arrests: 1

Accidents: 3

Accident – Criminal: 1

03/02/2019 – 03/05/2019

Crime: 487(a) PC Grand Theft

Address: 5800 block of Green Mountain Ln.

An unknown suspect contacted the victim claiming to work for an accounting company. The victim provided the suspect his bank account information and the suspect stole money from his account.

03/09/2019 – 03/11/2019

Crime:459 PC Burglary – Commercial

Address: 4200 block of Dominguez Rd.

Between 4:00 pm and 7:30 am, an unknown suspect cut a hole in the fence to the business and stole property.

02/21/2019 – 03/05/2019

Crime: 530.5 PC ID Theft and 484(g) PC Theft using Credit Account Information

Address: 5800 block of Addax Ct.

An unknown suspect used the victim’s personal information to open credit accounts and make purchases using those accounts.

03/11/2019

Crime: 532(a) PC Using False Pretense to Obtain Money

Address: 2300 block of Sunset Blvd.

An unknown suspect contacted the victim and advised they were from a utility company and if a payment was not paid immediately the power would be shut off. The victim paid the suspect through an auto pay machine.

03/12/2019

Crime: 459 PC Burglary – Commercial

Address: 4800 block of Granite Dr.

At 1:46 am, an unknown suspect shattered a window at the front of the business and stole property from inside.

03/07/2019

Crime: 530.5 PC ID Theft

Address: 500 Block of Sammy Way

An unknown suspect used the victim’s personal information to open an unauthorized account with a cellular company.

03/13/2019

Crime:10851(A) VC Vehicle Theft and 484(i) PC Fraudulent Use of Credit Card

Address: 6400 Block Sonora Pass Wy

An unknown suspect stole the victim’s vehicle out of her driveway. The suspect then used the victim’s credit card at several businesses. The vehicle was recovered a short time later.

03/12/2019

Crime: 10851(a) VC Vehicle Theft and 11364 H&S Possess Narcotic Paraphernalia

Address: 3800 block of Rocklin Rd

At about 11:34 pm, Rocklin Police contacted the driver of a recently parked vehicle and discovered the vehicle was stolen. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and narcotic paraphernalia was located inside the vehicle. The driver was arrested and booked at South Placer Jail.

03/14/2019

Crime: 10851(A) VC Vehicle Theft, 496(D) PC Posses a Stolen Vehicle, 23222(A) VC Possess an Open Container (Alcohol) in a Vehicle, and 23222(B) VC Possess Marijuana in a Vehicle

Address: 2200 block of Sunset Bl.

At about 3:47 pm, a Rocklin Police received a LOJACK notification for a stolen vehicle in the area. Rocklin Police located the vehicle and two occupants. The driver was arrested and booked at the South Placer Jail.

03/17/2019

Crime: 23140 VC DUI Over .5% BAC, 21 Years or Younger

Address: Sierra College Blvd / I 80

At 1:35 am, Rocklin Police contacted the driver who was reported to be unconscious. Officers determined the subject was under the influence of alcohol. The subject was subsequently arrested for DUI.

