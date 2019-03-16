Misdemeanors Comprise 85% of Arrests
Rocklin, CA- The Rocklin Police Department’s weekly crime digest for the period March 4- 10, 2019. According to Safewise, Rocklin recently ranked 3rd in the region (14th statewide) for safest cities. Folsom (8th statewide), is listed as the region’s safest city, while Lincoln (#13 statewide), ranks one notch above Rocklin.
Rocklin Police Digest Overview
Total Incidents: 1374
Officer Initiated Activity: 729
Calls for Service: 645
Arrests – Misdemeanor: 11
Arrests – Felony: 2
Cases Written: 65
Traffic Stops: 96
Citations: 35
DUI Arrests: 1
Accidents: 4
Accident – Criminal: 4
Police Incident Digest
Date Occurred: 03032019
Crime: 530.5 PC ID Theft
Address: 1200 block of Gold Cir.
An unknown suspect obtained personal information from the victim and was able to transfer money out of the victim’s account.
Date Occurred: 03/02/2019 – 03/04/2019
Crime: 459 PC Burglary – Commercial
Address:1100 Block of Sunset Blvd.
An unknown suspect entered the closed business and stole property.
Date Occurred: 03/04/2019
Crime: 459 PC Burglary – Vehicle and 594(B)(1) PC Vandalism
Address: 4400 block of Rocklin Rd.
Sometime between 2:30 pm and 8:32 pm, an unknown suspect entered a locked vehicle and stole property.
Date Occurred: 03/06/2019
Crime:459 PC Burglary – Commercial
Address:5100 block of Commons Dr.
At 7:00 pm, three unknown female suspects entered a retail cosmetic/beauty store and stole merchandise valued at over $1000.
Date Occurred: 03/06/2019
Crime: 459 PC Burglary – Commercial
Address:5400 block of Crossings Dr.
At about 4:00 pm, an unknown suspect entered a retail store and broke into a locked electronics cabinet. The suspect stole multiple smart watches valued over $4000.
Date Occurred:
03/07/2019
Crime:2800(A) VC Fail to Obey Peace Officer, and 148(A)(1) PC Obstruct Officers and Arrest Warrant
Address: Rocklin Rd./I-80
At 1:17 am, Rocklin Police attempted a vehicle stop, the driver of the vehicle failed to stop. The driver stopped in a nearby motel parking lot and attempted to flee into a motel room. Officers caught the suspect, Paul Richardson and arrested him. A records check showed Richardson an arrest warrant. Richardson was booked at the South Placer Jail.
Date Occurred:03/04/2019 – 03/10/2019
Crime:243(E)(1) PC Domestic Violence
Rocklin Police responded to a report of domestic violence. The suspect was identified, arrested and booked at the South Placer Jail.
Date Occurred:03/07/2019
Crime: 487(A) PC Grand Theft
Address:800 block of Spotted Pony Ln.
An unknown suspect entered a residential backyard and stole property valued at over $1000.
Date Occurred: 03/09/2019 – 03/10/2019
Crime: 459 PC Burglary – Vehicle
Address:Strand Road and Little Rock Road
Between 6:00 pm and 8:00 am, an unknown suspect forced entry into the victim’s vehicle and stole property.
Date Occurred: 03/09/2019 – 03/10/2019
Crime: 459 PC Vehicle Burglary
Address:900 block of Hendry Circle
Between 6:30 pm and 9:45 am, an unknown suspect forced entry into the victim’s vehicle and took property.
Date Occurred: 03/10/2019
Crime: 11377 HS Possession of a Controlled Substance, 11364 HS Possession of Narcotic Paraphernalia and 1203.2 PC Probation Violation
Address: 6100 block of Preston Circle
Rocklin Police responded to an incident and contacted resident Mustafa Liddawi who was found to be on Placer County Probation. During a probation search officers located methamphetamine. Mustafa Liddawi was arrested and booked into the Placer County Jail.
Date Occurred:03/04/2019 – 03/10/2019
Crime:273.5 PC Domestic Violence and 245(a)(4) Assault with a Deadly Weapon
Rocklin Police responded to a call for service. During the investigation, it was determined a male suspect had committed domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Placer County Jail.
Date Occurred:02/02/2019 – 03/08/2019
Crime:10851(a) VC Vehicle Theft
Address:4600 block of Pacific St.
An unknown suspect used a stolen identification to rent a vehicle and failed to return the vehicle to the rental agency.
Date Occurred:03/05/2019
Crime:488 PC Petty Theft
Address:5400 block of Crossings Dr.
Sometime between 9:03 pm and 9:21 pm, a known suspect entered the store, stole items and left without being contacted by store employees
Date Occurred: 03/09/2019
Crime:23152(a) VC Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, 23152(b) VC Driving Under the Influence Over the Legal Limit
Address: Whitney Oaks Dr./Whitney Ranch Pkwy
At 5:14 am, Rocklin Police responded to an accident. During the investigation it was determined the driver had been driving under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested and booked into the Placer County Jail.
Date Occurred:03/08/2019 – 03/09/2019
Crime:488 PC Petty Theft
Address:900 block of Wilderness Wy.
Between 7:00 pm and 2:00 pm, an unknown suspect entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole property
Date Occurred: 03/09/2019
Crime: 459 PC Burglary – Vehicle
Address:6800 block of Lonetree Blvd.
Between 11:00 am and 12:04 pm, an unknown suspect broke the victim’s vehicle window and stole property.