Misdemeanors Comprise 85% of Arrests



Rocklin, CA- The Rocklin Police Department’s weekly crime digest for the period March 4- 10, 2019. According to Safewise, Rocklin recently ranked 3rd in the region (14th statewide) for safest cities. Folsom (8th statewide), is listed as the region’s safest city, while Lincoln (#13 statewide), ranks one notch above Rocklin.

Rocklin Police Digest Overview

Total Incidents: 1374

Officer Initiated Activity: 729

Calls for Service: 645

Arrests – Misdemeanor: 11

Arrests – Felony: 2

Cases Written: 65

Traffic Stops: 96

Citations: 35

DUI Arrests: 1

Accidents: 4

Accident – Criminal: 4

Police Incident Digest

Date Occurred: 03032019

Crime: 530.5 PC ID Theft

Address: 1200 block of Gold Cir.

An unknown suspect obtained personal information from the victim and was able to transfer money out of the victim’s account.

Date Occurred: 03/02/2019 – 03/04/2019

Crime: 459 PC Burglary – Commercial

Address:1100 Block of Sunset Blvd.

An unknown suspect entered the closed business and stole property.

Date Occurred: 03/04/2019

Crime: 459 PC Burglary – Vehicle and 594(B)(1) PC Vandalism

Address: 4400 block of Rocklin Rd.

Sometime between 2:30 pm and 8:32 pm, an unknown suspect entered a locked vehicle and stole property.

Date Occurred: 03/06/2019

Crime:459 PC Burglary – Commercial

Address:5100 block of Commons Dr.

At 7:00 pm, three unknown female suspects entered a retail cosmetic/beauty store and stole merchandise valued at over $1000.

Date Occurred: 03/06/2019

Crime: 459 PC Burglary – Commercial

Address:5400 block of Crossings Dr.

At about 4:00 pm, an unknown suspect entered a retail store and broke into a locked electronics cabinet. The suspect stole multiple smart watches valued over $4000.

Date Occurred:

03/07/2019

Crime:2800(A) VC Fail to Obey Peace Officer, and 148(A)(1) PC Obstruct Officers and Arrest Warrant

Address: Rocklin Rd./I-80

At 1:17 am, Rocklin Police attempted a vehicle stop, the driver of the vehicle failed to stop. The driver stopped in a nearby motel parking lot and attempted to flee into a motel room. Officers caught the suspect, Paul Richardson and arrested him. A records check showed Richardson an arrest warrant. Richardson was booked at the South Placer Jail.

Date Occurred:03/04/2019

Crime:459 PC Burglary – Vehicle and 594(B)(1) PC Vandalism

Address:4400 block of Rocklin Rd.

Sometime between 2:30 pm and 10:32 pm, an unknown suspect smashed a window to the victim’s vehicle and stole property.

Date Occurred:03/04/2019 – 03/10/2019

Crime:243(E)(1) PC Domestic Violence

Rocklin Police responded to a report of domestic violence. The suspect was identified, arrested and booked at the South Placer Jail.

Date Occurred:03/07/2019

Crime: 487(A) PC Grand Theft

Address:800 block of Spotted Pony Ln.

An unknown suspect entered a residential backyard and stole property valued at over $1000.

Date Occurred: 03/09/2019 – 03/10/2019

Crime: 459 PC Burglary – Vehicle

Address:Strand Road and Little Rock Road

Between 6:00 pm and 8:00 am, an unknown suspect forced entry into the victim’s vehicle and stole property.



Date Occurred: 03/09/2019 – 03/10/2019

Crime: 459 PC Vehicle Burglary

Address:900 block of Hendry Circle

Between 6:30 pm and 9:45 am, an unknown suspect forced entry into the victim’s vehicle and took property.

Date Occurred: 03/10/2019

Crime: 11377 HS Possession of a Controlled Substance, 11364 HS Possession of Narcotic Paraphernalia and 1203.2 PC Probation Violation

Address: 6100 block of Preston Circle

Rocklin Police responded to an incident and contacted resident Mustafa Liddawi who was found to be on Placer County Probation. During a probation search officers located methamphetamine. Mustafa Liddawi was arrested and booked into the Placer County Jail.

Date Occurred:03/04/2019 – 03/10/2019

Crime:273.5 PC Domestic Violence and 245(a)(4) Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Rocklin Police responded to a call for service. During the investigation, it was determined a male suspect had committed domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Placer County Jail.

Date Occurred:02/02/2019 – 03/08/2019

Crime:10851(a) VC Vehicle Theft

Address:4600 block of Pacific St.

An unknown suspect used a stolen identification to rent a vehicle and failed to return the vehicle to the rental agency.

Date Occurred:03/05/2019

Crime:488 PC Petty Theft

Address:5400 block of Crossings Dr.

Sometime between 9:03 pm and 9:21 pm, a known suspect entered the store, stole items and left without being contacted by store employees

Date Occurred: 03/09/2019

Crime:23152(a) VC Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, 23152(b) VC Driving Under the Influence Over the Legal Limit

Address: Whitney Oaks Dr./Whitney Ranch Pkwy

At 5:14 am, Rocklin Police responded to an accident. During the investigation it was determined the driver had been driving under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested and booked into the Placer County Jail.

Date Occurred:03/08/2019 – 03/09/2019

Crime:488 PC Petty Theft

Address:900 block of Wilderness Wy.

Between 7:00 pm and 2:00 pm, an unknown suspect entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole property

Date Occurred: 03/09/2019

Crime: 459 PC Burglary – Vehicle

Address:6800 block of Lonetree Blvd.

Between 11:00 am and 12:04 pm, an unknown suspect broke the victim’s vehicle window and stole property.