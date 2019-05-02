Rocklin, CA – A brief digest summary update from Rocklin Police Department activity and arrests for the period covering April 15- 21, 2019.

Police activity by the numbers

(City of Rocklin)

Total Incidents: 1028

Officer Initiated Activity: 443

Calls for Service: 585

Arrests – Misdemeanor: 19

Arrests – Felony: 1

Cases Written: 75

Traffic Stops: 70

Citations: 23

DUI Arrests: 0

Accidents: 2

Accident – Criminal: 1

04/15/2019

Crime: 243(B) PC Battery on a Peace Officer and Arrest Warrant

Address: 5400 block of Crossings Dr.

At about 8:41 pm, Rocklin Police responded to a report of a suspicious male. Officers learned the male had an active arrest warrant. When officers placed the subject under arrest for the warrant, the male spit on one of the officers. The subject was booked at the South Placer Jail.

04/15/2019

Crime: 459.5 PC Shoplift

Address: 4800 block of Granite Dr.

At about 9:41 pm, two suspects entered the business and stole merchandise. One suspect was located by Rocklin Police, the second suspect fled the scene with the property. The located suspect was released with a signed promise to appear.

04/16/2019

Crime:459 PC Burglary – Residential

Address: 4400 block of Rocklin Rd.

At 3:24 am, Rocklin Police responded to a residential burglary. An unidentified suspect broke into the resident’s living area and stole property.

04/15/2019

Crime: 530.5 PC ID Theft

Address: 2300 block of Sunset Bl.

An unknown suspect opened an account with a cell phone provider in the victim’s name and made unauthorized charges.

04/10/2019

Crime: 476 PC Forgery

Address: 4500 Block of Granite Dr.

An unknown suspect acquired and cashed a check from the victim’s account without knowledge or consent of the victim.

04/02/2019 – 04/06/2019

Crime: 488 PC Petty Theft

Address: 5900 block of Willowynd Dr.

An unknown suspect entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole property.

04/16/2019

Crime: 459.5 PC Shoplift

Address: 6600 block of Lonetree Bl.

At about 2:32 pm, a juvenile was caught stealing merchandise from a business.The juvenile released to his family.

04/17/2019

Crime: 243(D) PC Battery w/ Serious Bodily Injury and 459 PC Burglary and 182(A)(1) PC Conspiracy to Commit a Crime

Address:3600 block of Sunset Bl

At about 7:10 pm, two suspects knocked on the victim’s front door to his apartment. When the victim opened the door, the suspects forced their way inside the apartment and punched the victim several times, causing injury, while calling him various epithets. The suspects fled the scene prior to police arriving.

04/18/2019

Crime: 594(B)(1) PC Vandalism

Address: 4300 block of Rocklin Rd.

Around 3:30 pm, the victim was involved in a argument with the suspect. During the argument, the unknown suspect damaged the victim’s vehicle.

04/18/2019

Crime: 459.5 PC Shoplift

Address: 5400 block of Crossings Dr.

At about 4:45 pm, a suspect was caught stealing merchandise from the business. The suspect released on a signed promise to appear.

04/18/2019

Crime: 459 PC Burglary – Vehicle

Address: 5100 block of Commons Dr.

An unknown suspect smashed the window to the victim’s vehicle and stolen property.

04/19/2019

Crime: 530.5(a) PC ID Theft

Address:5500 block of Coronado Wy.

The victim reported an unknown suspect used his personal information to open several credit accounts in his name

04/15/2019 – 04/16/2019

Crime: 470(d) PC False Checks and 476 PC Forgery of Fictitious Check

Address: 4400 block of Yankee Hill Rd.

An unknown suspect deposited several fictitious checks using the victim’s business name and account numbers.

04/19/2019

Crime: 594(b)(1) PC Vandalism

Address: 5100 block of 3rd St.

At 7:19 pm, Rocklin Police responded to a vandalism. The suspect, Kari Daniels broke the window on the victim’s vehicle. Daniels was arrested and booked at the Placer County Jail.

04/20/2019

Crime: 10852 VC Tamper with a vehicle

Address: 2700 block of Lassen Wy.

At 4:42 am, an unknown suspect attempted to enter the the victims vehicle damaging the door.

04/20/2019

Crime: 602 PC Trespassing

Address: 4200 block of Midas Ave.

At 10:00 am, Rocklin Police were conducting a security check at the Sunset Whitney Recreational Area (SWRA). Officers located two suspects that had broke into one of the SWRA buildings. The two suspects, Michael Panora and Kari Daniels were both arrested for trespassing and booked into the Placer County Jail.

04/20/2019

Crime: 11377(a) H&S Possession of a controlled substance and 11364 H&S Possession of narcotic paraphernalia

Address: Ruhkala Rd. / Winding Ln.

At 2:08 pm, Rocklin Police contacted a pedestrian. During the contact, the officer found the pedestrian to be in possession of methamphetamine and a smoking pipe. The suspect was released on a signed promise to appear.

04/21/2019

Crime: 11377 HS Possession of a Controlled Substance

Address: 4500 block of Rocklin Road

At 3:12 am, Rocklin Police checked a vehicle check and contacted the occupant. During a search of the subject, the officer located methamphetamine. The suspect was released on a signed promise to appear.

04/21/2019

Crime: 11350(A) HS Possess Narcotic, 11364 HS Possess Narcotic Paraphernalia, 4060 BP Possess Controlled Substance and Arrest Warrant

Address: 5400 Block of Crossings Dr

At 1:21 pm, Rocklin Police conducted a probation search of the suspect’s vehicle. During the search, officers located heroin, illegal prescription medicine and syringes. One of the suspects had an arrest warrant. The suspect was released with a signed promise to appear for the warrant and illegal drugs.

