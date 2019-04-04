Violent Road Rage, Embezzlement and more

Rocklin, CA- Stats and a digest update of select Rocklin weekly crime activity from the Rocklin PD. Update includes the Granite Bay Middle School Booster Club embezzlement case. (Previous week’s report can be found here.)

Rocklin Weekly PD Stats

Total Incidents: 1183

Officer Initiated Activity: 587

Calls for Service: 596

Arrests – Misdemeanor: 18

Arrests – Felony: 4

Cases Written: 67

Traffic Stops: 72

Citations: 24

DUI Arrests: 0

Accidents: 5

Accident – Criminal: 0

Rocklin Weekly Crime Activity

03/22/2019 – 03/25/2019

Crime: 459 PC Burglary – Residential

Address: 1000 Block Hayloft Ct.

An unknown suspect broke into locked metal storage containers and stole tools and other equipment from a job site.

03/27/2019

Crime: 594(B)(1) PC Vandalism

Address:2100 Block Sunset Blvd.

Two drivers were involved in a road rage incident and the suspect punched the victim’s vehicle window causing it to shatter.

03/29/2019

Crime:11350 HS Possession of a Narcotic

Address:2200 block of Glacier Dr

At 8:50 pm, Rocklin Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers contacted a male who was found to be on probation. During a probation search, officers located cocaine. The suspect was released on a signed promise to appear.

03/25/2019 – 03/31/2019

Crime: 273.5 PC Domestic Violence

Rocklin Police responded to the report of a disturbance. Through their investigation, officers determined the suspect had battered the victim causing corporal injury. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Placer County Jail.



03/30/2019

Crime: 11377 HS Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1203.2 PC Probation Violation and 11364 HS Possession of Narcotic Paraphernalia.

Address: 4400 block of Rocklin Road

Rocklin Police contacted a male inside of a vehicle. The male was identified as Roy Gatlin of Pacific Grove. Roy was found to be on searchable probation. During a probation search of his person, officers located methamphetamine and a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine. Gatlin was arrested and booked into the Placer County Jail.

03/29/2019 – 03/30/2019

Crime:459 PC Burglary – Vehicle

Address: 3900 block of Vine Cir

Sometime between 6:00 pm and 9:30 am, an unknown suspect forced entry into a truck and stole property.

03/29/2019 – 03/30/2019

Crime: 459 PC Burglary – Vehicle

Address: 1500 block of Cobble Creek Cir

Sometime between 10:00 pm and 9:30 am, an unknown suspect forced entry into the victims vehicle and stole property.

03/30/2019

Crime: 11350 HS PC Possession of Controlled Substance

Address: 1200 block of Whitney Ranch Parkway

Rocklin Police responded to the report of suspected narcotic activity in a parking lot. Officers arrived and contacted a male. During a search of the male’s vehicle, officers located heroin. The male was released on a signed promise to appear..

03/25/2019

Crime: 459 PC Burglary – Commercial

Address: 5100 Block of Commons Dr.

Between 2:59 am and 3:03 am, unknown suspects broke a front window of a business and stole property.

03/31/2019

Crime: 459 PC Burglary – Commercial

Address: 5100 Block of Commons Dr.

At 11:55 pm, two unknown suspects broke two windows to the front of a business and entered the establishment. The suspects fled the scene on foot when an alarm sounded.

04/1/2019

Crime/Offense : 211 PC – Robbery

Address: 6700 Five Star Blvd.

On 4-1-2019 at about 10:48 PM, Rocklin Police received a call of a robbery that had just occurred. It was reported that the suspect had passed a note, demanding money. Rocklin Officers arrived a short time later and found the suspect, Antwain Peoples of Sacramento, outside of the business. Officers took Peoples into custody without incident. The money that was taken as part of the robbery was recovered, and Peoples was booked at the South Placer Jail for robbery.

Granite Oaks Middle School Embezzlement Case

On 3/20/2019, the Rocklin Police Department was contacted by the Granite Oaks Middle School regarding some possible improprieties with monies from one of the school booster clubs.

An investigation was conducted by Rocklin School Resource Officers and Rocklin PD Detectives. During our investigation, it was discovered that a board member for the nonprofit school group acquired a debit card without knowledge or approval of the rest of the board. The person used it for personal expenses in excess of $10,000, which was unrelated to the association.

On 3/28/2019, at approximately 0652 hours, Rocklin PD Detectives took (SA) Crystal Disho into custody outside of her residence in Fair Oaks, CA. Disho was transported back to the Rocklin Police Department for questioning and later booked into the South Placer County Jail.

City of Rocklin. (2019, April 2. Weekly Crime Report, March 25 -31, 2019 [Press release]. Retrieved from https://www.uspdhub.com/OnlineBulletin.aspx?TID=IYs4Gg/wFNw=