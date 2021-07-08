Commemorating the community pillars of Rocklin

Rocklin, CA- The City of Rocklin was built on a granite foundation by people, businesses and organizations dedicated to the betterment of the community. Help the City recognize those who have helped shape the character of Rocklin and submit your nomination for the 2021 Wall of Recognition honoree today.

Nominations are due by Sunday, August 8, and can be submitted online.

“…intended as a mosaic of Rocklin for the public to reflect upon, learn from, and be inspired by.” Warren Jorgensen

The Wall of Recognition was created in 2018 to permanently commemorate the community pillars of Rocklin. Five honorees are etched into the stone for their contributions to the City, including the Ruhkala Family, the Rocklin Public Safety Volunteers, former City Manager Dr. Carlos Urrutia, the Rocklin Historical Society, and former City Planning Director Terry Richardson.

“The current honorees, in a variety of ways, helped shape the character, history, culture, and identity of Rocklin,” Community Recognition Commissioner Chair Warren Jorgensen said. “In 2021, we look forward to celebrating another pioneering contributor to the wall, which is intended as a mosaic of Rocklin for the public to reflect upon, learn from, and be inspired by.”

Wall of Recognition

The Wall of Recognition, dedicated in 2018 – the 125th anniversary of Rocklin’s incorporation – was created to recognize and permanently commemorate persons, families, business entities, and community groups making significant contributions to the city. These contributions, in a variety of ways, help shape the character, history, culture and identity of Rocklin. As names are added, the Wall will tell a story.

Nominations are accepted year-round, with awards made in late summer/early fall.