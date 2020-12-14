Elected Trustees sworn in at special board meeting

Rocklin, CA – The Rocklin Unified School District swore in three newly elected trustees during a special board meeting at the district office. Tiffany Saathoff, Julie Hupp and Rachelle Price will begin their elected terms on the RUSD Board of Education and join fellow trustees Rick Miller and Dereck Counter.

Tiffany Saathoff

With 15 years of professional experience and volunteering in Rocklin, Saathoff plans to bring a focus on community engagement. “Rocklin is known for its schools and its community. I am committed to work with our community to produce creative solutions to the challenges ahead of us. Having attended Rocklin schools myself, I know the value of a Rocklin education. I will listen to parents and teachers to create the best possible environment for learning,” Saathoff said.

Julie Hupp

Hupp brings more than 25 years of experience as a teacher and education leader to the board and believes in prioritizing each student’s education. “I look forward to working with my beloved community to secure quality education for all students,” Hupp said.

Rachelle Price

Appointed to the board in 2019, Price’s board experience and volunteer work throughout RUSD has enabled her to better understand community members’ concerns and seek solutions to the challenges the district faces. “I believe one of my best qualities serving as a school board member is the ability to listen and advocate, while creating engagement with parents and employees so we can work better together,” Price said.

From front to back: Tiffany Saathoff, Rachelle Price, Julie Hupp, Rick Miller and Dereck Counter