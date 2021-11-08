Pending CSEA ratification and Board of Trustees approval

Rocklin,Calif. – The Rocklin Unified School District (RUSD) and the California School Employees Association (CSEA) Chapter 773 are proud to announce reaching a tentative agreement on October 25, 2021 for the 2021-2022 school year.

For the 2021-2022 school year, both parties agreed to a four percent ongoing increase that will be applied to all steps on the salary schedule. Additionally, due to the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, overtime pay will increase from time and a half (1.5/hour) to time and three quarters (1.75/hour) and increase extra time/sub-time pay (for non-full time employees) by 25% (to 1.25/hour) throughout the remainder of the current school year.

“We are thankful for the continued hard work, dedication, and flexibility that each member has displayed throughout the pandemic as we continue to make adjustments to be in compliance with frequent changes to procedures.” Charles Haddox, II, CSEA Chapter 773 President

“Not only has the pandemic upended how educators teach students, it also has forced changes across all support staff roles in order to maintain a safe environment for all students and staff,” said RUSD Superintendent Roger Stock. “I am elated Rocklin Unified and the California School Employees Association Chapter 773 reached a tentative agreement. This is a testament to the positive relationship the school district has with CSEA and the commitment the Rocklin Unified Board of Trustees has to ensuring positive labor relations with our bargaining units.”

“CSEA is proud of the devotion each of its members display to make sure all campuses are ready each day to welcome students and fellow colleagues,” said Charles Haddox, II, CSEA Chapter 773 President. “We are thankful for the continued hard work, dedication, and flexibility that each member has displayed throughout the pandemic as we continue to make adjustments to be in compliance with frequent changes to procedures.”

The Agreement is tentative pending ratification by the CSEA membership and approval by the Board of Trustees during the next board meeting, which is scheduled for November 17, 2021.

Related

» Rocklin Unified: In the News