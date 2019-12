Holiday fun at Quarry Park

Rocklin, CA- Quarry Park plays host as it readies for Christmas and the holiday season with the annual Rocklin Tree Lighting Festival on December 7th from 4:00 to 7:00 pm.

A family-friendly event for all will include live music, food trucks and vendors. Visit with Santa Claus while enjoying the sites and sounds of the holiday season with the community.

Parking and admission is free.

