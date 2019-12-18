Women’s West Coast Tournament of Champions

Rocklin, CA- Placer Valley Tourism and Cliff Keen Wrestling are gearing up for the fifth annual Women’s West Coast Tournament of Champions (WWCTOC) on Dec. 20-21.

This action-packed, two-day event will take place at Hardwood Palace in Rocklin and will feature both high school and college level athletes who are ready to leave it all on the mats in hopes of being crowned a champion of the WWCTOC!

“Last year we had nearly 600 wrestlers compete which is a huge accomplishment considering this was a homegrown, grassroots event that was created because we wanted to give these female athletes their chance to shine,” stated WWCTOC Tournament Director Don Martinez, III. “It has been exciting to see this tournament grow and truly become the number one, all-female wrestling tournament in the West!”

Final year at Hardwood Palace

“This will be our last year at Hardwood Palace because we’ve simply outgrown the facility; in 2020 we will move to the Placer Valley Event Center @the Grounds in Roseville,” Martinez added. “With room to grow we plan to add a middle school division plus increase the college showcase portion of this amazing tournament.”

As for this December, the WWCTOC promises some serious wrestling match-ups with nearly 80 schools scheduled to compete including powerhouse schools such as Northview, Albany, Pittman, Tokay and local standout Del Oro High School. Several colleges will be competing as well and there will be college coaches recruiting throughout the tournament.

Spectator fees

On Friday, Dec. 20 the college duals start at noon and high school varsity hits the mat for folkstyle rounds at 4 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 21 high school junior varsity and varsity will begin at 9 a.m. and the college open competition starts at 10 a.m. Spectator fees are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. A full-service snack bar will be open throughout the tournament for all your food and beverage needs.