Prop 68 delivering dramatic improvements for Placer County residents

Rocklin, Calif. – The Rocklin City Council approved the removal of two existing clubhouse buildings, landscaping, hardscaping, and concrete slabs in the Sunset Whitney Recreation Area (SWRA). These clubhouses and other items were not beneficial or safe in the further development of the SWRA.

The SWRA Building Demolition Project will be implemented by Double B Demolition, Inc. with total costs amounting to $345,600. The cost takes into account the project cost itself ($288,000), and an additional 20% of the cost ($57,600), for any unforeseen conditions once the project begins.

Long overdue for removal

SWRA

The 184-acre unused land, formally the Rocklin Golf Club, was purchased by the City in 2018. On April 26, 2022, City Council approved the master plan contract with Melton Design Group for SWRA in order to ensure the area is developed appropriately.

The master plan laid out a four phased approach to the development of SWRA. The first phase of development will focus on an area identified as the Hub. This area includes various amenities identified by staff and the community as priority, such as a play structure, restrooms, pickleball courts, shaded seating, and more. Also included in the SWRA master plan is the Sunset Boulevard Park, which will be a smaller park with play structures and shaded seating. The Council recommended including the veteran’s memorial in the first phase of development, and supported the master plan.

related