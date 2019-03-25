Firearm brought onto Rocklin High School campus

Rocklin, CA- On March 22nd a Rocklin Youth Services Officer was notified of a student who possibly brought a firearm on the Rocklin High School Campus. Officers quickly responded to Rocklin High School and determined that the student was no longer on the campus. Patrol units arrived to assist and canvassed the area eventually making contact with the student at his residence.

The student, identified as Jacob Clark an 18 year old male, was placed under arrest for bringing a firearm onto the school campus. The firearm was recovered and Clark was booked at the Placer County Jail. Bail has been set at $25,000.

The Rocklin Police Department handles all incidents involving any weapons as very serious. We encourage any students who have knowledge of this incident to reach out to the Rocklin Police Department. (City of Rocklin, 2019)

City of Rocklin. (2019, March 22). Rocklin PD responds to report of firearm on Campus [Press release]. Retrieved from https://www.uspdhub.com/OnlineBulletin.aspx?TID=T6VutdeWudI=