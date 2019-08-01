Person of interest sought in Rocklin

Rocklin, CA- On 07/31/19 at 6:46 a.m., Rocklin Police received a call regarding a residential burglary and sexual assault that had just occurred. The victim reported that an adult male had entered into her house and committed a sexual assault. The suspect left the scene prior to Rocklin Police arriving.

This is an ongoing investigation and the Rocklin Police Department is actively searching for this person of interest in the attached photo who was seen in the area during the time of the reported crime.

Suspect Being Sought

If you have any information on the identification of this individual or have additional information related to this incident please contact us at (916) 625-5400. The Rocklin Police Department encourages you to always be vigilant with your safety, lock all doors and windows, and maintain good lighting outside your homes.

Approximate Location