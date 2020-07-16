Initial phase scheduled for first quarter

Rocklin, CA- Amid a rising positivity rate and community spread in Placer County, Roger Stock, Superintendent of Rocklin Unified School District recently announced initial plans to begin the 2020-2021 school year. The district will adapt plans as circumstances warrant.

The district this past week issued the following release.

Reopening RUSD Schools, 2020-2021



To our RUSD Families:

As you know, the District has been working diligently to prepare and plan for a range of options for the 2020-2021 school year. I know that many of you have joined us in this discussion by providing your feedback, comments and concerns over the past several months. Thank you for your support and patience as we continue to navigate the reopening of schools.

At last night’s Board meeting, the RUSD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to move forward with plans for an initial partial return to campus for 2020-2021. This initial phase will be for the first nine weeks (quarter) of the school year beginning on August 12. Please know this decision was made with the goal of returning to school 5 days a week as soon and safely as possible. Our Trustees will revisit the decision made at last night’s meeting at the last Board meeting in September. The District will continue to work closely with Placer County Public Health experts, and if the health situation improves before our last September Board meeting, Trustees will meet in a timely manner, and if deemed safe to do so, vote to take action on a full time return to school sooner.

Here’s how we will proceed: District staff will continue to work closely with Placer County Public Health experts between now and the start of school on August 12, 2020, to monitor the public health situation and receive additional guidance as necessary. The District will continue collaborating and negotiating with our labor partners to finalize the specific details of what the partial return to school will look like, and in the coming weeks, will be providing you with additional information about specifics on how students will return to campus on August 12.

If you’d like to see some of the preparations for this model of learning, view our Reopening of Schools Document that was presented to the Board of Trustees on June 24, 2020.

RUSD will still be offering a fully online option– our Rocklin Virtual Campus (RVC)– for families who wish to continue their education with Rocklin Unified from the comfort of their own home. This opportunity will allow students to engage in blended instruction, including a mix of digital, independent and teacher-led learning. Please know that we respect whichever decision you feel is best for your family at this time. If you think that the Rocklin Virtual campus is right for you or your child, you can register now through July 12, 2020, at the following link: https://forms.gle/bL1PQ3g4JpH5jTBN6. Any families who wish to enroll in RVC after July 12 will be added to a waitlist and enrolled based on the number of available spaces. For more information, or if you have questions regarding our Rocklin Virtual Campus, please contact the District Office at 916-630-3306 or by email at RVCinfo@rocklinusd.org.

We are truly so excited to welcome our students and staff back to campus, we have missed them dearly. We will communicate with you as we learn any new developments. Again, thank you for your ongoing support and patience regarding our plans to return to educational excellence in August- which, of course, would not be possible without the dedication and caring of our community and families.

Sincerely,

Roger Stock

Superintendent

Rocklin Unified School District