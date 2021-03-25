Placer County Air District Collaborates to Reduce Emissions from School Buses

Rocklin, CA – The Placer County Air Pollution Control District (Placer County APCD) is pleased to announce the upcoming arrival of three brand new school buses to the Rocklin Unified School District (RUSD). These new buses will replace three older, more polluting buses in the school district’s fleet, improving air quality for residents of disproportionately impacted communities in the Rocklin area and especially the school-age children who regularly ride the bus.

These new buses will not only meet the latest safety requirements, but also the strictest tailpipe emission standards for California. The buses will have clean-burning diesel engines that meet the 2010 emissions standard.

Benefits of meeting this standard include:

• Reduction of reactive organic gases, which can contribute to smog, and

• Reduction of nitrogen oxides, which is a main contributor to ozone formation.

These pollutants are associated with significant adverse health effects, including shortness of breath, bronchitis, asthma attacks, and premature death. These reductions will be especially beneficial to sensitive groups including children, which are more susceptible to air pollution than healthy adults because of their developing respiratory systems.

Grant funding

Purchase of the buses will be made possible with $456,000 in funding awarded by the Placer County APCD. The RUSD award was part of approximately $2 million in state and local funds made available through the Placer County APCD’s annual grant programs, which offer incentives for businesses and public agencies to replace higher emitting heavy-duty vehicles or equipment with cleaner engines, and funds infrastructure projects that support California’s transformation toward zero and near-zero emission technologies.

The Placer County APCD appreciates the opportunity to collaborate with RUSD to improve air quality in Placer County and acknowledges the efforts of their diligent staff throughout the grant process to acquire and operate state of the art, low-emission school buses.

About the Placer County APCD: The Placer County APCD (placerair.org) is a special district focused on reducing air pollutants within Placer County and maintaining healthy air quality. Grants are just one of the ways the Placer County APCD improves air quality within the county. Grants are available every year for a wide variety of projects, including off-road equipment and heavy-duty vehicle replacements.