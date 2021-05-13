Pioneer Award Recipient

Rocklin, CA- It often seems like Kathie Nippert is everywhere things are happening in Rocklin. Her largest role may be as a longtime member and current board member of the Rocklin Historical Society, but she also serves many other aspects of the community.

She has worked on events hosted by the Rocklin Friends of the Library, graduated from the Rocklin Chamber of Commerce’s “Leadership Rocklin” program, volunteers for the annual “Run Rocklin” event, and even read “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” during Rocklin’s virtual tree lighting ceremony.

“Kathie has helped to make our city what it is today. The sense of pride and hometown feel we have in Rocklin is because of Kathie and our neighbors like her,” said Michele Vass in her Ruhkala Award nomination. “She moved here and invested herself in Rocklin, learning its history and immersing herself in many organizations, and then began sharing Rocklin with everyone she met. Kathie’s passion for our community can be felt in everything she does.”

Nippert’s involvement in the Rocklin Historical Society is highlighted by her participation in their educational programs and field trips for local students. As high school seniors, these same students have the opportunity to apply for Historical Society scholarships. With the Society, Nippert also has volunteered as a museum docent, organized and performed in the “Ladies of the Passed” women in history event, played a key role in the City’s yearlong 125th Anniversary celebration, and much more.

Looking back on the many events and projects she has been a part of, Nippert fondly remembers a ladies’ Sunday Tea event at the Rocklin History Museum, featuring china services, a plethora of teas, and delicious foods. Nippert also loved dressing up in period costume for the City’s 125 Anniversary parade and working with the Friends of the Library on a speaker series.

“Giving back to your community is the most rewarding experience you can give yourself. The friendships you make and the experiences you share will benefit your mental health and give you lasting memories.” Kathie Nippert

“It is a great honor to receive the Pioneer Award. Roy and Peggy Ruhkala were friends and mentors to me, they showed me that can family and community exist together, and that is what Rocklin is all about.”

Nippert will be honored at the April 27 Council meeting, along with the other 2021 Ruhkala Community Service Award recipients.