Scheduled June 19 at Quarry Park Amphitheater

Rocklin, CA- Are you ready for your favorite pop and rock tunes from the 1960’s and 1970’s, orchestra style?

Music lovers are invited to Rocklin’s Quarry Park Amphitheater on June 19 for American Pops performed by The Placer Pops Chorale and Orchestra. Opened in 2016, Quarry Park Amphitheater has become a rising star as one of the region’s intimate outdoor concert venues. Located at 4060 Rocklin Road, Quarry Park has a seating capacity listed at 1,000 with room to roam.

Bring a chair, arrive early while enjoying a variety of food trucks that will be onsite with dining and snack options. There will also be a beer and wine station for those 21+ who wish to imbibe.

About Placer Pops / PPC Entertainment, Inc.

The Placer Pops Chorale and Orchestra, led by Artistic/Musical Director Lorin Miller, showcases professional-quality, highly entertaining choral music in a variety of genres. This auditioned group, with its own orchestra, presents concerts in multiple venues throughout the Sacramento area.

Sung entirely from memory, the Chorale’s repertoire represents a variety of styles, with a strong emphasis on the popular music of the last 75 years, including the best of Pop, Rock, Broadway, and Hollywood. Established as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Chorale attracts talented multi-generational singers to the group, and draws scores of music lovers to its high-energy concerts – often sold out weeks in advance. Under Lorin’s inspired leadership, the Chorale has become known for its varied and innovative programs. Enhanced by creative costuming, staging, and choreography, the Chorale consistently delivers a magical theater experience.

