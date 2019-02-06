Following Delays, Cost Overruns and Short Season, City Seeks New Operator

Rocklin, CA- The Rocklin City Council will consider Adventure Operations, LLC, an affiliate of Bonsai Design, LLC, as Quarry Park Adventures’ new operator at the City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 6 p.m. at City Hall. Bonsai Design built Quarry Park Adventures so the company is familiar with the Park and with the City.

The proposed term sheet calls for Adventure Operations and the City to split revenues 50-50 and for the park to be open seven days a week. The terms also include $300,000 in startup costs and additional money to be set aside in a reimbursable contingency fund. Previously sold pre-paid tickets, season passes and gift cards will be honored.

This initial term sheet also includes a three-year partnership and a 120-day termination option, allowing flexibility to the City so it can ensure Quarry Park Adventures meets its potential. If the term sheet is approved on Feb. 12, a formal agreement will be presented for Council ratification at their March 12 meeting.

Quarry Park Adventures is an important part of Rocklin’s future and the City is committed to its success. The City is eager to reopen the park this spring and encourages the public to take part in Tuesday’s discussion.

Proposed Term Sheet

The proposed term sheet is available online



