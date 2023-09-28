Rocklin, Calif. – The 13th annual Rocklin Quarry Bowl takes place on Friday, September 29, 2023 at Rocklin High School.

The Whitney Wildcats football team will be suiting up for battle to make the 3-mile journey to take on the Rocklin Thunder on their home turf for what fans hope is another epic Rocklin Quarry Bowl.

The JV game is scheduled for 4:45 pm, while the varsity teams are expected hit the field and clash under the lights at 7:00 pm.

The undefeated Rocklin Thunder (5-0) are off to an strong start with another stingy defense that has only allowed 58 points so far. The Whitney Wildcats (2-3) have been struggling all year and hope to turn it around and snag local bragging rights!

Come out and enjoy this fun and competitive football game which has become an annual community favorite!

related

Map & Directions