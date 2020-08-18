Potential outages could last up to 2 Hours

Rocklin, CA- PG&E informed the City of Rocklin that power in Rocklin may be shutoff for short periods of time between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. today through Thursday, August 20. The message can be read below. The City of Rocklin is conserving power, encourages residents to do so as well, and has opened a cooling center.

“Due to extreme heat across all of California, The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) that runs the state’s electric grid, may require PG&E and other electric utilities to turn off power for short periods of time called rotating outages. These outages may last between 1 to 2 hours for most customers.

These are not Public Safety Power Shutoffs due to extreme fire danger, and are not related to any issues with PG&E’s equipment or its ability to deliver energy locally.

Other power utilities in the state may be directed to conduct similar rotating outages. These outages are called by CAISO to keep energy demand from exceeding supply, and prevent larger outages on the grid.

Based on the weather forecast, these potential rotating outages could occur during peak periods of approximately 3 pm to 10 pm each day, starting Monday, August 17th and continuing through the evening of Thursday, August 20th. A decision on whether to do them will be made by CAISO each day.

PG&E strongly encourages customers to conserve energy and cooling homes in the morning hours through Thursday night. These outages could happen statewide and not just in PG&E’s service area.”