Homicide Suspect Living in Rocklin
Rocklin, CA- A Texas homicide suspect living in Rocklin has been arrested and jailed at South Placer Jail in Roseville on fugitive from justice charge. Part of Rocklin Police Departments’s current digest summary for the period ending Apri 14, 2019.
Police Summary
Total Incidents: 1330
Officer Initiated Activity: 732
Calls for Service: 598
Arrests Misdemeanor: 29
Arrests – Felony: 9
Cases Written: 77
Traffic Stops: 168
Citations: 99
DUI Arrests: 1
Accidents: 5
Police Activity Digest
04/09/2019
Crime: 1551(A) PC Fugitive from Justice
3600 Block of Sunset Blvd
Police were notified by Bowie County (Texas) Sheriff Detectives that a cold case homicide suspect, Lee Hamburg was living in Rocklin. Rocklin Police arrested and booked Hamburg into the South Placer Jail.
10/15/2018 – 04/08/2019
Crime: 532(A) PC Theft by False Pretense
Ridgeview Cr.
An unknown suspect contacted the victim and convinced them to purchase virus protection software. The victim made purchases and over the course of several months, the victim was scammed out of thousands of dollars.
04/09/2019
Crime: 532(A) PC Theft by False Pretenses
3100 Block of Stardust St.
An unknown suspect posed as a bail agent and advised the victim that a family member was in jail and in need of bail money. The suspect instructed the victim to obtain $2,000 in gift cards and give him the numbers on the back of the cards. The victim complied with the instructions, which allowed the suspect to obtain the funds.
03/23/2019 – 04/09/2019
Crime: 459 PC Burglary – Residential
2000 Block of Shady Trail Ln.
An unknown suspect entered the victim’s home through a window. The suspect searched the victim’s residence but nothing was taken.
04/09/2019
Crime: 11377(A) H&S Possession of a Controlled Substance and 11364 H&S Possession of Narcotic Paraphernalia
4500 block of Rocklin Rd.
At about 12:49 am, Rocklin Police contacted two people walking. During the contact, the two subjects were found to be in possession of methamphetamine and narcotic paraphernalia. Both subjects were released with a signed promise to appear.
04/10/2019
Crime: 459 PC Burglary – Residential
3600 block of Vine Cr.
Sometime between 10:20 am and 4:00 pm, an unknown suspect entered the victim’s residence through a window and stole property.
04/11/2019
Crime: 11377(A) H&S Possession of a Controlled Substance
Address: 5400 block of China Garden Rd
At about 2:54 am, during a security check of a business, Rocklin Police contacted a male inside a parked vehicle. During the investigation, officers found the male to be in possession of methamphetamine. The male was released with a signed promise to appear.
04/11/2019
Crime:22810(G)(1) PC Illegal Use of Tear Gas, 488 PC Petty Theft, and 182(A)(1) PC Conspiracy to Commit a Crime
2100 block of Hannah Wy
At about 4:55 am, three suspects were found inside the victim’s vehicle and fled on foot. The victim chased after the suspects and was sprayed with pepper spray by one of the suspects. The suspects stole property from the victim’s vehicle.
04/12/2019
Crime: 23152(a) VC Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
6300 block Pacific St
At about 1:55 am, a Rocklin Police made a traffic stop. During the investigation, officers determined the driver was impaired due to excessive alcohol. The driver was arrested and booked into the South Placer Jail.
04/12/2019
Crime: 10851(A) VC Vehicle Theft
5700 block Shannon Bay Dr
Sometime between 1:48 am and 1:55 am, an unknown suspect stole the victim’s vehicle. The stolen vehicle is described as a white Honda Civic.
04/12/2019
Crime: 11350(A) H/S Posses Narcotic, 11364 H/S Possess Narcotic Paraphernalia and Arrest Warrant
4400 block of Rocklin Rd
At 6:53 pm, Rocklin Police contacted two occupants in a parked vehicle. During the contact, officers found heroin and drug paraphernalia. One subject had a warrant and was arrested and booked at Placer County Jail. The second subject was released with a signed promise to appear.