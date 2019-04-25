Homicide Suspect Living in Rocklin

Rocklin, CA- A Texas homicide suspect living in Rocklin has been arrested and jailed at South Placer Jail in Roseville on fugitive from justice charge. Part of Rocklin Police Departments’s current digest summary for the period ending Apri 14, 2019.

Police Summary

Total Incidents: 1330

Officer Initiated Activity: 732

Calls for Service: 598

Arrests Misdemeanor: 29

Arrests – Felony: 9

Cases Written: 77

Traffic Stops: 168

Citations: 99

DUI Arrests: 1

Accidents: 5

Police Activity Digest

04/09/2019

Crime: 1551(A) PC Fugitive from Justice

3600 Block of Sunset Blvd

Police were notified by Bowie County (Texas) Sheriff Detectives that a cold case homicide suspect, Lee Hamburg was living in Rocklin. Rocklin Police arrested and booked Hamburg into the South Placer Jail.

10/15/2018 – 04/08/2019

Crime: 532(A) PC Theft by False Pretense

Ridgeview Cr.

An unknown suspect contacted the victim and convinced them to purchase virus protection software. The victim made purchases and over the course of several months, the victim was scammed out of thousands of dollars.

04/09/2019

Crime: 532(A) PC Theft by False Pretenses

3100 Block of Stardust St.

An unknown suspect posed as a bail agent and advised the victim that a family member was in jail and in need of bail money. The suspect instructed the victim to obtain $2,000 in gift cards and give him the numbers on the back of the cards. The victim complied with the instructions, which allowed the suspect to obtain the funds.

03/23/2019 – 04/09/2019

Crime: 459 PC Burglary – Residential

2000 Block of Shady Trail Ln.

An unknown suspect entered the victim’s home through a window. The suspect searched the victim’s residence but nothing was taken.

04/09/2019

Crime: 11377(A) H&S Possession of a Controlled Substance and 11364 H&S Possession of Narcotic Paraphernalia

4500 block of Rocklin Rd.

At about 12:49 am, Rocklin Police contacted two people walking. During the contact, the two subjects were found to be in possession of methamphetamine and narcotic paraphernalia. Both subjects were released with a signed promise to appear.

04/10/2019

Crime: 459 PC Burglary – Residential

3600 block of Vine Cr.

Sometime between 10:20 am and 4:00 pm, an unknown suspect entered the victim’s residence through a window and stole property.

04/11/2019

Crime: 11377(A) H&S Possession of a Controlled Substance

Address: 5400 block of China Garden Rd

At about 2:54 am, during a security check of a business, Rocklin Police contacted a male inside a parked vehicle. During the investigation, officers found the male to be in possession of methamphetamine. The male was released with a signed promise to appear.

04/11/2019

Crime:22810(G)(1) PC Illegal Use of Tear Gas, 488 PC Petty Theft, and 182(A)(1) PC Conspiracy to Commit a Crime

2100 block of Hannah Wy

At about 4:55 am, three suspects were found inside the victim’s vehicle and fled on foot. The victim chased after the suspects and was sprayed with pepper spray by one of the suspects. The suspects stole property from the victim’s vehicle.

04/12/2019

Crime: 23152(a) VC Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

6300 block Pacific St

At about 1:55 am, a Rocklin Police made a traffic stop. During the investigation, officers determined the driver was impaired due to excessive alcohol. The driver was arrested and booked into the South Placer Jail.

04/12/2019

Crime: 10851(A) VC Vehicle Theft

5700 block Shannon Bay Dr

Sometime between 1:48 am and 1:55 am, an unknown suspect stole the victim’s vehicle. The stolen vehicle is described as a white Honda Civic.

04/12/2019

Crime: 11350(A) H/S Posses Narcotic, 11364 H/S Possess Narcotic Paraphernalia and Arrest Warrant

4400 block of Rocklin Rd

At 6:53 pm, Rocklin Police contacted two occupants in a parked vehicle. During the contact, officers found heroin and drug paraphernalia. One subject had a warrant and was arrested and booked at Placer County Jail. The second subject was released with a signed promise to appear.