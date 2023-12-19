Tony Carmack recognized as a Gold in Education Partner

Rocklin, Calif.- Longtime Placer County Librarian Tony Carmack was recently recognized as a Gold in Education Partner by the Placer County Office of Education for his contributions to early childhood education and literacy for our youth.

Carmack, a senior librarian in Rocklin, has dedicated countless hours to building partnerships with local educators and caregivers. As part of the First 5 Placer Advisory Committee, Carmack said he has worked closely with children and families through literacy programs and story times.

“Shared commitment to literacy”

“I’m delighted that the PCOE considers the contribution of the Placer County Library valuable; it is mutually beneficial,” Carmack said. “The public library serves all of the community, and a strong relationship with educational providers strengthens our shared commitment to literacy.”

Carmack emphasizes that he is the literacy coordinator for Placer County, but all of the county libraries and his colleagues in Library Services contribute to the mission to enhance early childhood education and literacy throughout the county.

Programs

Programs that the library has participated in include Kidz Community, Father Literacy and the Family, Friends and Neighbors program that includes education for non-certified caregivers.

“Tony’s approachable and composed demeanor has played a pivotal role in fostering connections…”

“His steadfast commitment to serving the community, particularly the families and children within our care, stands as a beacon of inspiration,” PCOE’s nomination states. “Tony’s approachable and composed demeanor has played a pivotal role in fostering connections between childcare providers, families, and children, thereby establishing a robust network of support founded on the pillars of literacy and community engagement.”

Carmack received his award at the Dec. 14 PCOE Board of Education meeting, where Placer County Superintendent of Schools Gayle Garbolino-Mojica provided brief remarks and a “thank you” to Carmack for his dedication to county programs.

