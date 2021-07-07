Free Family Entertainment Open to All

Rocklin, Calif.- Get ready for some free neighborhood fun in Rocklin at Johnson-Springview Park every Thursday evening this July.

Celebrating community, residents are invited to come out Thursdays from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm to participate in Park Pulse. Gather with friends, family and neighbors for family-friendly activities. Park Pulse is open to all!

Keep cool at the new splash pads and relax at the recently renovated picnic pavilions while being entertained by local musicians. Local vendors will be on hand and food and drinks will be available for purchase from food trucks.

Free, local fun for the whole community!

Park Pulse

Every Thursday in July!

Johnson-Springview Park

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Entertainment, Food, Playground & Splash Pads

Free admission, open to all

