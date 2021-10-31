Popular Holiday See’s Candy Sales a Rocklin Tradition

Rocklin, Calif.- For many Rocklin residents and families, every holiday season in recent memory has included a visit to the corner of Sunset and Park for some tasty See’s Candy. The Rocklin Kiwanis have been setting up shop in the parking lot each year for years, all for a terrific cause, children in need!

With all profits going to benefit Rocklin’s children in need during the holiday season, the Rocklin Kiwanis have upped their game with an online storefront. Ordering your sweet treats is now easier and faster than ever!

Confectionery Classics

Chocolatey favorites, peppermints, peanut brittle, legendary lollipops and more scrumptious goodies delivered right to your door! See’s Candy is always a great gift idea for anyone that enjoys their Halloween, Thanksgiving or Christmas sugar fix.

ORDER ONLINE!

Free shipping on orders over $60.

SALES END 12/3/2021 so order early!

About Rocklin Kiwanis

Rocklin Kiwanis was chartered locally in 1994 and currently services the Rocklin and Loomis area.

The Kiwanis mission statement is: “Kiwanis International is a global community of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.”