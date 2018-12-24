Silent Auction to Benefit Camp Fire Victims

Rocklin, CA – Placer Valley Tourism is thrilled to be teaming up with Courtside Pickleball Center in Rocklin to host the California Indoor Championships with title sponsor HEAD Pickleball. This four-day event will take place Dec. 27-30 and is a USA Pickleball Association sanctioned event.

Pickleball continues to be one of the fastest growing sports in America and this indoor championship will be the biggest one yet for Placer Valley with 350 pickleballers competing. The majority of players are from California however there will be players representing Texas, Washington, Nevada and Oregon as well.

Lynn Fraser, the tournament sponsorship/donation director, explained that the tournament committee collectively decided to host a silent auction in effort to help with the recent devastation surrounding the California wildfires. “Our silent auction will benefit the Butte County Camp Fire victims and we will have different items to bid on each of the four days,” explained Fraser.

“Pickleball paddle companies have donated many paddles, some signed by pro pickleball players, we also have pickleball lessons up for grabs as well as restaurant gift cards and more,” added Fraser. “Bidding hours will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day with winners announced daily at 3:45 p.m.”

Be sure to mark your calendars for the big event, admission is free so come on down to Courtside to find out what this fast-paced, exciting sport is all about. Matches are scheduled to start at 8 a.m. and finish up by 6 p.m. each day. Courtside is located at 1104 Tinker Rd. in Rocklin.