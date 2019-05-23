Whitney Oaks resort-like home open house

Rocklin,CA- Breathtaking sunsets, a vineyard and plenty of privacy await in this Rocklin resort-like home designed for indoor and outdoor entertainment. Relax with family in style or host your guests in this spacious retreat.

Open house Sunday, May 26 from 1:00- 4:00 pm

Come check out this home which was featured on Good Morning Sac. Most popular model on the largest parcel in the community. Gated community, Cul-de-sac Location / Oaks. Backs top wildlife preserve.

Roseville Water Efficiency

Secluded Whitney Oaks Resort – Offered at $959,900

2311 Weddington Ct.

Long, flat driveway with porte cachere

garden area with mature fruit trees (lemon, orange, plum and blueberry).

Sitting deck – a perfect place to sit with a favorite beverage and watch the sunset.

Vineyard. 1800sf patio surrounds the pool/spa/beach entry & waterfall.

2 lighted covered patios with fans.

Firepit. Exterior kitchen (Frig/kegerator/sinks/H.W.Htr/Hood) Custom rock walls and sitting areas.

Tranquil gardens/ Koi pond w/ lush Lawn.

Huge Master Bd/Ba w/spa tub & balcony.

4 bds/3.5 baths w/office. Large family room/kitchen area wtih wet bar.

Stainless steel appliances.

Full granite counters/backsplash. 2 gas-log F.P

and much more!

