Whitney Oaks resort-like home open house

Rocklin,CA- Breathtaking sunsets, a vineyard and plenty of privacy await in this Rocklin resort-like home designed for indoor and outdoor entertainment. Relax with family in style or host your guests in this spacious retreat.

Open house Sunday, May 26 from 1:00- 4:00 pm

Come check out this home which was featured on Good Morning Sac. Most popular model on the largest parcel in the community. Gated community, Cul-de-sac Location / Oaks. Backs top wildlife preserve.

Secluded Whitney Oaks Resort – Offered at $959,900

  • 2311 Weddington Ct.
  • Long, flat driveway with porte cachere
  • garden area with mature fruit trees (lemon, orange, plum and blueberry).
  • Sitting deck – a perfect place to sit with a favorite beverage and watch the sunset.
  • Vineyard. 1800sf patio surrounds the pool/spa/beach entry & waterfall.
  • 2 lighted covered patios with fans.
  • Firepit. Exterior kitchen (Frig/kegerator/sinks/H.W.Htr/Hood) Custom rock walls and sitting areas.
  • Tranquil gardens/ Koi pond w/ lush Lawn.
  • Huge Master Bd/Ba w/spa tub & balcony.
  • 4 bds/3.5 baths w/office. Large family room/kitchen area wtih wet bar.
  • Stainless steel appliances.
  • Full granite counters/backsplash. 2 gas-log F.P
  • and much more!

