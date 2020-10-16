Transforming parking lot into public market under consideration

Rocklin, CA- An idea to transform a portion of the overflow parking lot at Quarry Park Adventures into an outdoor public market featuring food, adult beverages, and more, saw its first public presentation Tuesday.

The City will seek proposals from private entities interested in leasing the property and operating the public market, which could also include onsite food trucks, covered seating, and a small stage and amplified sound for musical performances. Potential entities would be required to cover all costs for building and managing operations, including permitting costs, impact fees, and utility installation.

Staff believes the project could be well tailored to the current Covid-19 environment and would complement Quarry Park Adventures and the Quarry Park Amphitheater concert series.

Overflow parking for QPA and other events would continue under the proposed plans.

City Council was asked to provide thoughts to guide further development of a formal proposal that would be presented at a future public meeting.

Due to uncertainties caused by covid-19, a private developer that was scheduled to purchase the land is no longer pursuing a project on the site, which caused the City to consider alternatives.