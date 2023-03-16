Easter Egg Hunt at Behavior Frontiers Autism Treatment Center

Rocklin, Calif. – Behavior Frontiers will be hosting a free easter egg hunt on April 8, 2023 in Rocklin from 1:00- 3:00 pm.

Guest can expect lots of fun and and a special visit from the Easter Bunny!

This event is free, but please register to attend!

About Behavior Frontiers

Behavior Frontiers is now offering our exceptional clinic-based behavior intervention services in the Rocklin.

Step into one of our autism treatment centers, and you will immediately notice one thing: they were designed with children first. With toys, games, musical instruments, activity centers, and more, it’s a children’s paradise. But just below the surface and baked into every activity is something greater – Behavior Frontiers’ award-winning Applied Behavior Analysis treatment.

Learn more at Behavior Frontiers.

