Easter Egg Hunt at Behavior Frontiers Autism Treatment Center
Rocklin, Calif. – Behavior Frontiers will be hosting a free easter egg hunt on April 8, 2023 in Rocklin from 1:00- 3:00 pm.
Guest can expect lots of fun and and a special visit from the Easter Bunny!
This event is free, but please register to attend!
About Behavior Frontiers
Behavior Frontiers is now offering our exceptional clinic-based behavior intervention services in the Rocklin.
Step into one of our autism treatment centers, and you will immediately notice one thing: they were designed with children first. With toys, games, musical instruments, activity centers, and more, it’s a children’s paradise. But just below the surface and baked into every activity is something greater – Behavior Frontiers’ award-winning Applied Behavior Analysis treatment.
Learn more at Behavior Frontiers.
Behavior Frontiers Opens Center for Autism Treatment in Rocklin
Autism inspires Roseville student toward career path
MIND Institute program trains future leaders in care of Autism, ADHD, Fragile X and more
