Incidents jump 10% in Week
Rocklin, CA- Rocklin Police Department weekly summary digest of local crime reports and police activity for the period ending July 28, 2019. For further information, please contact the Rocklin PD.
By the numbers
Total Incidents: 1237
Officer Initiated Activity: 587
Calls for Service: 650
Arrests – Misdemeanor: 21
Arrests – Felony: 4
Cases Written: 58
Traffic Stops: 123
Citations: 49
DUI Arrests: 2
Accidents: 5
Accident – Criminal: 0
Select Incidents
09/01/2018 – 06/25/2019
Crime: 530.5 PC ID Theft
Address: 2000 Block Sculpin Ct.
An unknown suspect fraudulently opened a credit card in the victim’s name.
07/23/2019 – 07/24/2019
Crime: 530.5 PC ID Theft
Address: 2700 Block of San Miguel Ct.
An unknown suspect obtained the victim’s debit card information and attempted to take cash out of the account.
07/24/2019 – 07/25/2019
Crime: 459 PC Burglary – Residential
Address:1100 Block of Sagittaria Ct.
Sometime between 4:30 pm and 6:00 am, an unknown suspect entered a residence that was under construction and stole property.
07/23/2019
Crime: 23152(B) VC DUI Over Legal Limit
Address: University Ave./Starflower Ln.
At 10:27 pm, Rocklin Police contacted a driver of a vehicle. During the contact, the driver was suspected of driving while under the influence of alcohol. Officers investigated and arrested the driver for DUI and booked her at the South Placer Jail.
07/24/2019
Crime:488 PC Petty Theft and 1203.2 PC Probation Violation
Address: 5700 block of Springview Dr.
At 4:48 am, Rocklin Police responded to a report of a suspicious subject possibly burglarizing vehicles. The subject, Shaine Leaver was located and arrest for petty theft from a vehicle and a probation violation. The Leaver was booked at the South Placer Jail.
07/23/2019 – 07/24/2019
Crime: 594(B)(1) PC Vandalism
Address:6200 Arctic Loon Way
Sometime between 11:30 pm and 11:45 am, an unknown suspect damaged a vehicle by pouring an unknown substance into the gas tank.
07/19/2019 – 07/22/2019
Crime: 532(A) PC Theft by False Pretenses
Address: 2500 block of Clubhouse Dr.
An unknown suspect contacted the victim by phone, claiming to be from Microsoft Tech Support. The victim sent the suspect money after the suspect demanded money to remove virus from victim’s computer.
07/25/2019
Crime: 459 PC Burglary – Commercial
Address: 4400 block of Rocklin Rd.
At about 12:01 am, an unknown suspect broke into a closed and locked business and stole property.
07/26/2019 – 07/27/2019
Crime:664/459 PC Attempted Burglary – Vehicle
Address: 6000 Block of Pacific St.
Sometime between 6:00 pm and 8:00 am, an unknown suspect attempted to break into a truck in the parking lot of a business.
07/27/2019
Crime:530 PC ID Theft
Address:5100 Block of Commons Dr.
At 9:10 pm, an unknown suspect contacted an employee of a business and claimed to be from their corporate offices. The suspect told the victim to take the money from the business’ safe and purchase gift cards and send pictures of the gift cards to the suspect. The suspect then transferred all the money from the gift cards to his account.
07/28/2019
Crime: 487(a) PC Grand Theft
Address:6000 Block of Five Star Blvd.
At 7:30 am, an unknown suspect entered an open business and stole over $20,000 in California Lottery Scratchers.
07/22/2019 – 07/28/2019
Crime: 273.5(a) PC Domestic Violence and 422 PC Criminal Threats
Rocklin Police responded to report of domestic violence. When officers arrived on scene they located the victim and suspect. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Placer County Jail.
07/22/2019 – 07/28/2019
Crime: 273.5(a) PC Domestic Violence, 245(a)(4) PC Assault With Great Bodily Injury.
Rocklin Police responded to a report of domestic violence. When officers arrived on scene they contacted the victim and suspect. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Placer County Jail.