Incidents jump 10% in Week

Rocklin, CA- Rocklin Police Department weekly summary digest of local crime reports and police activity for the period ending July 28, 2019. For further information, please contact the Rocklin PD.

By the numbers

Total Incidents: 1237

Officer Initiated Activity: 587

Calls for Service: 650

Arrests – Misdemeanor: 21

Arrests – Felony: 4

Cases Written: 58

Traffic Stops: 123

Citations: 49

DUI Arrests: 2

Accidents: 5

Accident – Criminal: 0

Select Incidents

09/01/2018 – 06/25/2019

Crime: 530.5 PC ID Theft

Address: 2000 Block Sculpin Ct.

An unknown suspect fraudulently opened a credit card in the victim’s name.

07/23/2019 – 07/24/2019

Crime: 530.5 PC ID Theft

Address: 2700 Block of San Miguel Ct.

An unknown suspect obtained the victim’s debit card information and attempted to take cash out of the account.

07/24/2019 – 07/25/2019

Crime: 459 PC Burglary – Residential

Address:1100 Block of Sagittaria Ct.

Sometime between 4:30 pm and 6:00 am, an unknown suspect entered a residence that was under construction and stole property.

07/23/2019

Crime: 23152(B) VC DUI Over Legal Limit

Address: University Ave./Starflower Ln.

At 10:27 pm, Rocklin Police contacted a driver of a vehicle. During the contact, the driver was suspected of driving while under the influence of alcohol. Officers investigated and arrested the driver for DUI and booked her at the South Placer Jail.

07/24/2019

Crime:488 PC Petty Theft and 1203.2 PC Probation Violation

Address: 5700 block of Springview Dr.

At 4:48 am, Rocklin Police responded to a report of a suspicious subject possibly burglarizing vehicles. The subject, Shaine Leaver was located and arrest for petty theft from a vehicle and a probation violation. The Leaver was booked at the South Placer Jail.

07/23/2019 – 07/24/2019

Crime: 594(B)(1) PC Vandalism

Address:6200 Arctic Loon Way

Sometime between 11:30 pm and 11:45 am, an unknown suspect damaged a vehicle by pouring an unknown substance into the gas tank.

07/19/2019 – 07/22/2019

Crime: 532(A) PC Theft by False Pretenses

Address: 2500 block of Clubhouse Dr.

An unknown suspect contacted the victim by phone, claiming to be from Microsoft Tech Support. The victim sent the suspect money after the suspect demanded money to remove virus from victim’s computer.

07/25/2019

Crime: 459 PC Burglary – Commercial

Address: 4400 block of Rocklin Rd.

At about 12:01 am, an unknown suspect broke into a closed and locked business and stole property.

07/26/2019 – 07/27/2019

Crime:664/459 PC Attempted Burglary – Vehicle

Address: 6000 Block of Pacific St.

Sometime between 6:00 pm and 8:00 am, an unknown suspect attempted to break into a truck in the parking lot of a business.

07/27/2019

Crime:530 PC ID Theft

Address:5100 Block of Commons Dr.

At 9:10 pm, an unknown suspect contacted an employee of a business and claimed to be from their corporate offices. The suspect told the victim to take the money from the business’ safe and purchase gift cards and send pictures of the gift cards to the suspect. The suspect then transferred all the money from the gift cards to his account.

07/28/2019

Crime: 487(a) PC Grand Theft

Address:6000 Block of Five Star Blvd.

At 7:30 am, an unknown suspect entered an open business and stole over $20,000 in California Lottery Scratchers.

07/22/2019 – 07/28/2019

Crime: 273.5(a) PC Domestic Violence and 422 PC Criminal Threats

Rocklin Police responded to report of domestic violence. When officers arrived on scene they located the victim and suspect. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Placer County Jail.

07/22/2019 – 07/28/2019

Crime: 273.5(a) PC Domestic Violence, 245(a)(4) PC Assault With Great Bodily Injury.

Rocklin Police responded to a report of domestic violence. When officers arrived on scene they contacted the victim and suspect. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Placer County Jail.