Burglary, theft and drug possession dominate

Rocklin, CA- The weekly Rocklin Police Department summary digest crime report for the period ending July 21, 2019.

By the numbers

Total Incidents: 1110

Officer Initiated Activity: 449

Calls for Service:661

Arrests – Misdemeanor:13

Arrests – Felony:2

Cases Written:68

Traffic Stops:112

Citations:30

DUI Arrests:2

Accidents:3

Accident – Criminal:2

07/14/2019 – 07/15/2019

Crime: 488 PC Petty Theft

Address:700 block of Gentle Breeze Wy.

Sometime between 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm, an unknown suspect stole the rear license plate from the victim’s vehicle .

07/16/2019

Crime: 594(B)(1) PC Vandalism

Address: 4400 block of Rocklin Rd.

Sometime between 2:30 am and 8:30 am, an unknown suspect vandalized the victim’s vehicle.

06/28/2019 – 07/16/2019

Crime:488 PC Petty Theft

Address:1100 block of Whitney Ranch Pkwy.

An unknown suspect stole both license plates from the victim’s vehicle.

07/16/2019

Crime: 496(A) PC Possess Stolen Property and 11364 H&S Possess Narcotic Paraphernalia

Address: 5400 block of Crossings Dr.

At about 4:00 pm, Rocklin Police responded to the location after the owner of a stolen bicycle located the bike. During the investigation, a suspect, Brandon Betcher was located, identified, and arrested. Betcher was also found to be in possession of narcotic paraphernalia. Betcher was booked at the South Placer Jail.

Brandon Betcher, age 46, transient /

07/16/2019

Crime: 459 PC Burglary – Vehicle

Address: 6600 block of Lonetree Bl.

Sometime between 6:30 pm and 7:45 pm, an unknown suspect broke into the victim’s vehicle and stole property.

07/16/2019

Crime: 11377(A) H&S Possess Controlled Substance and 11364 H&S Possess Narcotic Paraphernalia and 12500(a) VC Unlicensed Driver

Address: 5100 block of Commons Dr.

At about 9:59 pm, Rocklin Police contacted the driver of a vehicle. During the contact, the driver was determined to be unlicensed and a passenger in the vehicle was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and narcotic paraphernalia. Both the driver and the passenger were released with a signed promise to appear.

07/17/2019

Crime: 11377(A) H&S Possess a Controlled Substance and 11364 H&S Possess Narcotic Paraphernalia

Address: 6300 block of Pacific St.

At about 10:06 am, Rocklin Police responded to a report of two suspicious subjects and a parked vehicle parked. During the investigation it was determined both subjects were on probation. During a probation search, officers located methamphetamine on both subjects and one was in possession of narcotic paraphernalia. Both subjects were issued citations.

07/17/2019

Crime:459.5 PC Shoplift and 148(A)(1) PC Resist, delay or Obstruct an Officer, 466 PC Possess Burglary Tools and 11364 H&S Possess Narcotic Paraphernalia

Address:5400 block of Crossings Dr.

At about 3:41 pm, Rocklin Police responded to a shoplift in progress. When officers arrived one suspect, Dmitrii Lindeman who was detained by store security attempted to flee on foot. Lindeman was caught by Rocklin officers who located stolen property, burglary tools and narcotic paraphernalia in his possession. A second suspect, Jeremy Hanks was located and it was determined he had an arrest warrant for theft. Both of the Lindeman and Hanks were arrested and booked at the South Placer Jail.

07/14/2019

Crime: 488 PC Petty Theft

Address: 500 block of Menlo Dr.

Between 3:00 pm and 6:07 pm, an unknown suspect caused significant damage to property at the location to gain access and steal property.

07/17/2019 – 07/18/2019

Crime: 488 PC Petty Theft and 484(G) PC Theft Using Credit/Account Information

Address: 3700 Vine Cr.

Between 7:00 pm and 10:54 am, an unknown suspect stole the victim’s credit card from their unlocked vehicle. The credit card was used to make unauthorized purchases at various locations in Placer County and Sacramento County.

07/16/2019 – 07/17/2019

Crime: 488 PC Petty Theft and 484(G) PC Theft Using Credit/Account Information

Address: 5800 block of Pebble Creek Dr.

Between 11:00 pm and 9:00 am, an unknown suspect stole the victim’s wallet from their unlocked vehicle. A credit card was used to make an unauthorized purchase at a location in Sacramento County.

07/18/2019

Crime: 594(B)(1) PC Vandalism

Address: West Oaks Bl. / Lonetree Bl.

At about 4:14 pm, a road rage incident occurred. During the incident, the suspect driver threw an object at the victim’s vehicle and caused damage. The suspect was identified and the case has been forwarded to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office.

07/18/2019

Crime: 459 PC Burglary – Vehicle

Address: 5400 block of Crossings Dr.

Between 1:43 pm and 4:00 pm, an unknown suspect broke the window on the victim’s vehicle and stole property.

07/20/2019

Crime: 459 PC Burglary – Residential

Address: 5700 block of Shannon Bay Dr.

Between 2:54 am and 4:03 am, an unknown suspect entered the laundry room, pried open the laundry machine and stole money.

07/20/2019

Crime: 487(a) PC Grand Theft

Address: 5200 block of Rocklin Rd.

Between 12:00 am and 9:00 am, an unknown suspect broke the lock on the victim’s bicycle and stole it.

07/20/2019

Crime:459 PC Burglary – Vehicle

Address:5200 block of Rocklin Rd.

Between 12:20 am and 4:28 am, an unknown suspect broke the window on the victim’s vehicle and stole property from inside. The suspect then used the victim’s credit card without permission.

07/21/2019

Crime: 23152(a) VC Driving under the influence of alcohol 23152(b) VC Driving over the legal limit

Address: 6700 block of Five Star Blvd.

At 12:28 am, Rocklin Police contacted the driver of a vehicle and determined the driver was driving under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested and booked at the Placer County Jail.

07/21/2019

Crime: 11377(a) HS Possession of a controlled substance 11364 HS Possession of narcotic paraphernalia

Address:3800 block of Atherton Rd.

At 12:17 am, Rocklin Police responded to a report of two suspicious people in a dumpster at a business. During a probation search, officers located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The suspect was released with a signed promise to appear.

07/21/2019

Crime: 459 PC Burglary – Vehicle

Address: 6600 block of Lonetree Blvd

At 8:50 am, an unknown suspect broke the window on the victim’s vehicle and stole property from inside.

