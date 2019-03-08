Managing fire risk in Rocklin open space

Rocklin, CA- The City has 786 acres of open space to maintain, up from 465 acres only nine years ago. The importance of vegetation management and the reduction of fire fuel loads in these areas are hard to overstate in light of recent wildfire events across California.

For the past nine years, Rocklin has contracted services for goat and sheep grazing on City-owned or managed property as the preferred method of vegetation control. The animals are environmentally friendly workers and meet federal and state requirements restricting chemical and mechanical control methods.

Two contractors have been awarded the work at the total cost of $301, 346.

(note: cost is approximately $382 per acre)