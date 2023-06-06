Correction: Event Moves to new Location for 2023!

Rocklin, Calif. – Let the good times roll when the 2023 Rocklin Community Festival. The 13th annual event happens at Twin Oaks Park in Rocklin.

Sponsored by the Rocklin Kiwanis, this family-friendly, four day event includes a few new surprises for 2023. Enjoy festival eats at the food court or grabs some suds or vino in the beer and wine garden. Have a blast along the “Midway of Fun” carnival including rides for kids of all ages, and business and craft vendors.

Save before June 7th!

Discounted advance purchase ride wristbands on sale until June 7th at 9 p.m. Save $5 each.

Rocklin Community Festival

June 8: Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m.

June 9: Friday, 4 to 10 p.m.

June 10: Saturday, 12 noon. to 10 p.m.

June 11: Sunday, 12 noon. to 9 p.m.

Come check it out! This weekend’s weather forecast calls for daytime highs in the low 80’s with partly cloudy skies and cooler evenings. Should be terrific weather for outdoor fun!

About Rocklin Kiwanis

Rocklin Kiwanis was chartered locally in 1994 and currently services the Rocklin and Loomis area.

The Kiwanis mission statement is: “Kiwanis International is a global community of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.”

