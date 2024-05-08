4-day event in Rocklin returns to original location for 2024

Rocklin, Calif. – Let the good times roll when the 2024 Rocklin Community Festival. The 14th annual event returns to Johnson-Springview Park after heading to Twin Oaks Park in Rocklin last year.

Sponsored by the Roseville-Rocklin Kiwanis Club, this family-friendly, four day event includes a few new surprises for 2024. Enjoy festival eats at the food court or grabs some suds or vino in the beer and wine garden. Have a blast along the “Midway of Fun” carnival including rides for kids of all ages, and business and craft vendors.

Month earlier than 2023

Take note of the dates for 2024, this year’s event happens a month earlier than last year.

Rocklin Community Festival

May 9: Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m.

May 10: Friday, 4 to 10 p.m.

May 11: Saturday, 12 noon. to 10 p.m.

May 12: Sunday, 12 noon. to 9 p.m.

Come check it out! This weekend’s weather forecast calls for daytime highs in the upper 80’s with clear blue skies. Should be terrific weather for outdoor fun!

More details online https://rocklincommunityfestival.org/

