Annual 4-day event May 19-22 sponsored by Kiwanis of Rocklin

Rocklin, Calif. – Let the good times roll when the 12th Annual Rocklin Community Festival returns to Johnson Springview Park in Rocklin.

Sponsored by the Rocklin Kiwanis, this family-friendly, four day event includes a few new surprises for 2022. Enjoy festival eats at the food court or grabs some suds or vino in the beer and wine garden. Have a blast along the “Midway of Fun” carnival including rides for kids of all ages, and business and craft vendors.

Discounted advance purchase ride wristbands are on sale now until May 18th at 5 p.m. Save $5 each. New this year – a gel blasters course! $10 for 10 minutes of play.

Rocklin Community Festival

May 19: Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m.

May 20: Friday, 4 to 11 p.m.

May 21: Saturday, 12 noon. to 10 p.m.

May 22: Sunday, 12 noon. to 9 p.m.

About Rocklin Kiwanis

Rocklin Kiwanis was chartered locally in 1994 and currently services the Rocklin and Loomis area.

The Kiwanis mission statement is: “Kiwanis International is a global community of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.”