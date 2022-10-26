Rocklin, Calif.- The Rocklin Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, November 15, at 6:30 p.m. at 3970 Rocklin Rd. to discuss the College Park Project proposed entitlements and Final Environmental Impact Report.

College Park is a proposed private sector development featuring parks, open space and trails surrounded by residential and mixed-use villages, retail, office, medical, institutional, and residential uses. The College Park project area is 108.4 acres and comprised of two sites – the North Village (72.6 acres) and the South Village (35.8 acres).

Sierra Joint Community College District

The 72.6-acre North Village site is located at the northeast corner of Rocklin Road and Sierra College Boulevard and consists of APNs 045-150-023, -048, and -052. The 35.8-acre South Village site is located at the southeast corner of Rocklin Road and El Don Drive and consists of APNs 045-131-001 and -003. The sites, owned by the Sierra Joint Community College District, are located one quarter mile apart along the Rocklin Road corridor.

The projects preliminary application to the City of Rocklin can be found here.

Public Hearing

November 15, 2022

6:30 pm

3970 Rocklin Rd.

Rocklin, Calif.

