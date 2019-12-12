Greg Janda returns to mayor slot

Rocklin, CA- With a unanimous vote Tuesday night by the Rocklin City Council, Councilmember Greg Janda was appointed to serve as Mayor of the City of Rocklin through December 2020. Councilmember Jill Gayaldo was also unanimously installed as the 2020 Vice-Mayor.

“It is a tremendous honor to represent the citizens of Rocklin as mayor for 2020,” Janda said. “We are a growing city of nearly 70,000, and as leaders, we need to address the concerns of all residents in a balanced way.”

Janda said he will continue to emphasize public safety, conservative fiscal management, and a business friendly environment while deepening his connections with citizens in all areas of the City. He also recognizes that strengthening Rocklin’s economic development in the downtown core is critical.

8th year on City Council

Janda is entering his eighth year on City Council and plans to bring patience and experience to his role as Mayor. He’s taken on the mantle once before, in 2016, where he says he learned a great deal about the community.

Owner and operator of his own technology design firm since 1997, Janda’s 33-year professional career has included working for start-ups to Fortune 100 companies. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from San Jose State University.

Janda is a graduate of the Rocklin Area Chamber of Commerce‘s Rocklin Leadership Program and has served on the Steering Committee for the program since 2005. He has also been an active community volunteer at various Chamber events, at his local church, and with his children’s school and sports teams.

Vice-Mayor Jill Gayaldo

2020 Vice-Mayor Jill Gayaldo was elected to the Rocklin City Council in 2018. With her experience as a small business owner, resident, and commercial landlord, she aspires to aid Rocklin in becoming a Placer County destination.

Gayaldo is a retired Elk Grove Unified School District employee, where she worked as the Director for Transportation and oversaw a 200-employee department with an annual budget of $14 million. She has a long list of community leadership experience serving as Del Oro High School’s School Site Council President, as the former co-chair of the Rocklin Christmas Tree Lighting event, and as a member of the Rediscover Rocklin business development group, Rocklin Residents Unite for Fido, and the Rocklin Historical Society.