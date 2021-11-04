Rocklin, CA- The 14th annual Rocklin Christmas Tree Lighting Festival is held this year at Quarry Park and will feature a crafting/vendor walk, meet & greet w/ Santa, live performances and more. Scheduled for December 4, 2021.

The tree lighting is scheduled for around 6:00 pm

This event will include a few free food based giveaways, including chili (sponsored by the Rotary), Free hot dogs (sponsored by Kiwanas), free cookies (sponsored by select booths) and free hot chocolate (sponsored by Menchies).

Arrive early

These items are limited to first come, first serve. These items are usually depleted by the first hour and have not affected the previous vendor sales for this event.

Quarry Park

