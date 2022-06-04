South Placer Rotary Club presents

Rocklin, Calif. – Rocklin Brewfest, one of South Placer’s popular brew events returns today, Saturday, June 4, 2022.

The South Placer Rotary Club will hold its 14th annual Rocklin Brewfest, featuring live music, more than 45 breweries, 7 wineries, and food trucks.

The event will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. under the shade of trees in Johnson-Springview Park off Fifth Street in Rocklin. Gates open at 1 p.m. with the first pour at 1:30 p.m.

“The Rocklin Brewfest has become a much-anticipated signature event in the region,” said Tony Owings, the 2021 Chair of the Brewfest. “Attendees have a great time, enjoying all the great craft breweries. And the event supports a great cause. The proceeds fund the year-round charitable activities of the South Placer Rotary Club, allowing Rotary to give to our community throughout the year.”

Tickets

Tickets for the event are $45 per person when purchased in advance. Tickets bought at the door are $55 per person, if available. Tickets can be purchased at www.RocklinBrewfest.com.

The Rotary funds scholarships, helps support foster youth attending Sierra College, and a Christmas basket program for families in need in the community, among other activities.

Participating Breweries

Participating local breweries include Out of Bounds, Moksa Brewing, Knee Deep Brewing Company, Crooked Lane, The Monk’s Cellar, Moonraker, and many other craft breweries. A complete list of participating breweries and wineries is available at www.RocklinBrewfest.com.

