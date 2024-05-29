South Placer Rotary Club presents annual event

Rocklin, Calif. – Come join the fun at the 16th annual Rocklin Brewfest on June 1, 2024 at Johnson-Springview Park. The annual event is presented by the South Placer Rotary Club.

Taste from an outstanding selection of 45 craft brewers plus wine, ciders, and food trucks. Enjoy the live music, home brew contest, fun games, and auction. Tickets are $55 in advance or $65 at the door. A VIP experience is also offered. No persons under 21 are allowed. Proceeds benefit the South Placer Rotary Charitable Foundation

Live Music & Food Trucks!

The event will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. under the shade of trees in Johnson-Springview Park off Fifth Street in Rocklin. Gates open at 1 p.m. with the first pour at 1:30 p.m. In addition to all the great brews, there will be live music and an assortment of food trucks!

“The Rocklin Brewfest has become a much-anticipated signature event in the region.” Tony Owings

Rocklin Brewfest proceeds help support…

Rocklin Christmas Tree Lighting Chili and Crafts Booth, Mexico orphanage projects and student scholarships, Assistance for foster youth attending Sierra College, Work with the Salvation Army and American Red Cross for fire victims, Aerospace Museum for local Junior High students, Hooked on Fishing for local elementary students, Feed My Starving Children Food packing event, Chrome Books to Rocklin Schools, Lighting For Literacy, Holiday Baskets for local families in need, Peter Hill heritage walking path project, Sponsor of Rocklin Library Programs, Hosted a Blood Drive with Vitalant, Scholarships to local high schools, High school Interact programs, Grants for local projects, Free Little Libraries

Map & Directions

Ticket options

$20 – Not drinking? Enjoy Fun & Music!

$45 – Unlimited tastings, Souvenir cup

$100 – VIP: early entry, larger mug, fastpass, lounge access

Tickets can be purchased at www.RocklinBrewfest.com.

Participating Breweries

Participating local breweries include iconic local favorites such as Knee Deep Brewing Company, Moksa, Crooked Lane, Loomis Basin Brewing, and many other tasty craft breweries.

Grab your tickets today and we’ll see you on June 1 for an afternoon of fun for a terrific cause!