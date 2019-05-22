Anticipation brews for 11th annual Rocklin Brewfest

ROCKLIN – One of South Placer’s leading events is returning to Rocklin on Saturday, June 1.

The South Placer Rotary Club will hold its 11th annual Rocklin Brewfest, featuring live music, wineries, more than 40 leading craft beers, and food trucks.

The event will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. under the shade of trees in Johnson-Springview Park off Fifth Street in Rocklin. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. with the first pour at 1:30 p.m.

The Rocklin Brewfest has become one of the region’s most well-attended and talked-about events, with more than 2,200 attending in 2018.

“The Rocklin Brewfest has become a much-anticipated signature event in the region,” said Tony Owings, the 2019 Chair of the Brewfest. “Attendees have a great time, enjoying all the great craft breweries. And the event supports a great cause. The proceeds fund the year-round charitable activities of the South Placer Rotary Club, allowing Rotary to give to our community throughout the year.”

Tickets

Tickets for the event are $35 per person when purchased in advance. Tickets bought at the door are $40 per person, if available. Tickets can be purchased at www.RocklinBrewfest.com or www.SouthPlacerRotary.org.

The Rotary funds scholarships, helps support foster youth attending Sierra College, and a Christmas basket program for families in need in the community, among other activities.

Participating local breweries include Out of Bounds, Moska Brewing, Knee Deep Brewing Company, Auburn Alehouse, The Monk’s Cellar, Loomis Basin Brewing, Yolo Brewing Company, GoatHouse Brewing and many other craft breweries. A complete list of participating breweries and wineries is available at www.RocklinBrewfest.com.

Sponsors

Leading sponsors for the Rotary are: Brower Mechanical, Apex Brewing Supply, Dogtopia and SunBelt Rentals. Other sponsors include: Recology; Scott Yuill/Emily Williams State Farm Agency; Black Oak Realty; Fox Hill Financial; Legato Financial; BadAss Beard Care; and Halldin Public Relations. Sponsorships remain available for the event.

For more information, please visit www.RocklinBrewfest.com