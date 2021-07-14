Dozens of Breweries and 7 wineries added!

Get ready for Rocklin Brewfest 2021! Over 35+ breweries will be on site to let you sample their finest brews. We also will feature 7 wineries this year for the wine lovers.

Doors open @ 1:00 pm Pouring starts at 1:30 pm ends @ 4:30 pm

No one under 21 years old will be admitted to the event.

No pets are allowed inside the event (with the exception of service animals)

Tickets: $45 in advance, $55 at the door on the day of the event.

No outside ice chests or containers allowed.

South Placer Rotary

The South Placer Rotary is a part of Rotary International which has over 1.2 million members world-wide. Members of Rotary are dedicated to the concept of “Service Above Self”. Rotarian’s contribute to the community by supporting local, national, and international charities. The South Placer Rotary Club is currently involved in community services such as: our annual “Hooked on Fishing” trip with local elementary students; Literacy enhancement through the annual distribution of dictionaries to third graders at a local grade school; The awarding of Scholarships to deserving local high school seniors; The sponsorship of three Interact Clubs at Rocklin area High Schools; The distribution of Christmas gift bags to local underprivileged school kids; and many other worthy projects that may come our way throughout the year.

More info at https://www.rocklinbrewfest.com/

Tickets online HERE

FAQs

IMPORTANT TO KNOW: We open our doors into Brewfest @ 1:00 pm. Pouring is from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. By doing this our guests are processed through the door and able to enjoy the whole 3 hours of tasting instead of spending the first 10 to 15 minutes in line waiting to get in.

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

21 or older only. All ID’s checked at the door.

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?

We have free parking around the event. However we highly encourage designated drivers or ride services like Uber and Lyft.

What’s the refund policy?

We will refund up to 24 hours before the start of the event. 1:00 pm on October 2nd.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

You will need either your printed ticket or the ticket on your phone.

Designated driver tickets can be picked up at will call.

Can I update my registration information?

Yes

Is my registration fee or ticket transferrable?

Yes

Is it ok if the name on my ticket or registration doesn’t match the person who attends?

Yes