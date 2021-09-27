South Placer Rotary Club presents

ROCKLIN – Rocklin Brewfest, one of South Placer’s leading events is returning to Rocklin on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The South Placer Rotary Club will hold its 13th annual Rocklin Brewfest, featuring live music, more than 40 leading craft beers, wineries, and food trucks.

The event will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. under the shade of trees in Johnson-Springview Park off Fifth Street in Rocklin. Gates open at 1 p.m. with the first pour at 1:30 p.m.

The Rocklin Brewfest has become one of the region’s most well-attended and talked-about events, with more than 2,000 attending in in 2019.

“The Rocklin Brewfest has become a much-anticipated signature event in the region,” said Tony Owings, the 2021 Chair of the Brewfest. “Attendees have a great time, enjoying all the great craft breweries. And the event supports a great cause. The proceeds fund the year-round charitable activities of the South Placer Rotary Club, allowing Rotary to give to our community throughout the year.”

Tickets

Tickets for the event are $45 per person when purchased in advance. Tickets bought at the door are $55 per person, if available. Tickets can be purchased at www.RocklinBrewfest.com.

The Rotary funds scholarships, helps support foster youth attending Sierra College, and a Christmas basket program for families in need in the community, among other activities.

Participating Breweries

Participating local breweries include Out of Bounds, Moksa Brewing, Knee Deep Brewing Company, Crooked Lane, Kathrin’s Biergarten, The Monk’s Cellar, Moonraker, and many other craft breweries. A complete list of participating breweries and wineries is available at www.RocklinBrewfest.com.

Leading sponsors for the Rotary are: BSG Handcraft, Recology, and SunBelt Rentals. Other sponsors include: Scott Yuill/Emily Williams State Farm Agency; Legato Financial; WAVE Business; Fox Hill Financial; Minuteman Press; Rocklin Vice Mayor Bill Halldin; BitAML; Connie Gidahl of One Realty, Homeowners Financial Group; Van Hulzen Asset Management; Bender Insurance Solutions; Rocket TV; Fresh Press Graphic Design; Minuteman Press; and United Rentals.

Sponsorships remain available for the event

For more information, please visit www.RocklinBrewfest.com