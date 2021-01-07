Johnson-Springview Park Community Center

Rocklin, CA- Donating blood matters now more than ever as COVID-19 has caused the cancellation of numerous blood drives. The City of Rocklin is partnering with Vitalant to host a public blood drive to help address the demand for donations and assist those in need.

To allow for social distancing, please schedule an appointment.

Start by visiting www.donors.vitalant.org, click “Make an Appointment,” then “Blood Drive Code,” and enter: SMFT169

Please bring a Photo I.D. Eat well and drink plenty of water. Donors are required to wear a face covering. For eligibility questions, please call 877-258-4825.

Blood Drive

Where: Johnson-Springview Park Community Center at 5480 5th St, Rocklin, CA 965677

When: Friday, January 22, from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Schedule Appt:www.donors.vitalant.org

Who: The City of Rocklin, in partnership with Vitalant

Even though there is no inherent risk of getting coronavirus from the donation procedure itself, Vitalant takes extra precautions to protect staff and donors. Social distancing, temperature checks, masks, and continuous sanitation will be enforced at the blood drive for the safety of donors.