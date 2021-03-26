Motivation of giving back and serving

Rocklin, CA- Beautiful parks and trails can be taken for granted in Rocklin, but a lot of work goes on behind the scenes to keep these outdoor spaces clean and safe.

A good example of these efforts is the Trail Keepers volunteer program, made up of Rocklin residents who volunteer their time to walk Rocklin parks and trails, pick up trash, notify staff of damages or safety issues, and keep the community fresh for all to enjoy.

“…my motivation to give back and serve has come from my connection with the people of this community.” Jerry Mitchell, Rocklin resident of 40 years

Trail Keepers

Trail Keepers wouldn’t exist without the work and dedication of Jerry Mitchell, who was recently awarded the “Champion of the Community” award by the California Parks and Recreation Society.

Recipients of this award are chosen based on their significant efforts to influence and improve the quality of their community through parks, recreation, and community service – which is exactly what Mitchell has done through helping to found and run Trail Keepers.

“If there is something the City needs, Jerry is there,” Mayor Jill Gayaldo said. “He’s truly volunteers not for the recognition but for the good of the City. We are beyond grateful because it really does make such a difference.”

Covering serious ground

During the 20 months that the program has been in place, volunteers have covered almost 400 miles and spent approximately 340 hours helping take care of Rocklin spaces.

“Over the past 40 years of living in Rocklin, my motivation to give back and serve has come from my connection with the people of this community,” Mitchell said. “I think it is a natural instinct to connect with where you live and the people there, and keeping Rocklin clean and safe is my way of doing that.”

The Trail Keeper’s motto to “Lend a Hand, Make a Difference” sums up their efforts, and the program is a great illustration of how Rocklin residents make a positive impact by getting involved.