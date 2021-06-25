Positive outlook despite increased operation costs

Rocklin, CA- The Rocklin City Council adopted a balanced Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget on Tuesday, June 22, with $78,399,200 for operations expenditures and $13,540,900 for capital expenditures. Residents can download the full budget below.

The City of Rocklin remains fiscally sound due to prudent and conservative planning by present and past City Councils and expert staff. The revenue outlook is generally positive, with anticipated increases in property tax revenues and a steady increase in sales tax.

However, the City is experiencing increased operational costs, and a gradual slowing of residential development. At present, commercial development remains stable.

A few projects/programs we can all look forward to over the next 12 months include: