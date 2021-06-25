Positive outlook despite increased operation costs
Rocklin, CA- The Rocklin City Council adopted a balanced Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget on Tuesday, June 22, with $78,399,200 for operations expenditures and $13,540,900 for capital expenditures. Residents can download the full budget below.
The City of Rocklin remains fiscally sound due to prudent and conservative planning by present and past City Councils and expert staff. The revenue outlook is generally positive, with anticipated increases in property tax revenues and a steady increase in sales tax.
However, the City is experiencing increased operational costs, and a gradual slowing of residential development. At present, commercial development remains stable.
A few projects/programs we can all look forward to over the next 12 months include:
- The SWRA East Trails Phase I restoration, which will repair and open 0.75 miles of walkway on the property.
- Replacement of the existing four-way stop at the Rocklin Road at Pacific Street intersection with a two-lane roundabout, improving traffic operations and safety.
- The Fire Department will establish a Fire Prevention Bureau headed by a new Fire Marshal, to provide needed inspection, prevention and investigation services, adding another layer of protection for our community.
- A previously frozen Police Lieutenant position is also being reinstated to the Police Department’s Professional Standards Unit (PSU). The PSU is responsible for internal affairs, recruitment, and training of officers.