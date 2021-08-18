Tribute Bands and Family Fun at Quarry Park

Rocklin, Calif.- Labor Day Weekend will bring a one-day Music Festival of tribute bands to Rocklin’s Quarry Park Amphitheater on September 5th.

Featuring bands that cover some of the best of the 70’s and 80’s pop music scene. Fans can expect an afternoon of cold beer and musical tributes to bands such as The Eagles, Pat Benatar, Journey, ZZ Top, John Cougar Mellencamp to Bebop rock n’ roll.

It’s time to let loose and have some fun with a nod to the music of younger years, funky fashions and the era that gave us big hair!

2 Stages of Live Music

Boys of Summer 8:15pm – 9:45pm

Invincible 5:45pm – 6:45pm

Journeys Edge 4:00pm – 5:00pm

ZZ Tush 2:15pm – 3:15pm

Loomis Basin Brewery Stage

Cherry Bomb 6:45pm – 7:45pm

Diva Rox 5:00pm – 5:45pm

Contract Killers 3:15pm – 4:00pm

Fornis 1:30pm – 2:15pm

Tickets & Pricing

Priced from $25- $150, tickets can be purchased online here.

Map & Directions