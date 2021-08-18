Tribute Bands and Family Fun at Quarry Park
Rocklin, Calif.- Labor Day Weekend will bring a one-day Music Festival of tribute bands to Rocklin’s Quarry Park Amphitheater on September 5th.
Featuring bands that cover some of the best of the 70’s and 80’s pop music scene. Fans can expect an afternoon of cold beer and musical tributes to bands such as The Eagles, Pat Benatar, Journey, ZZ Top, John Cougar Mellencamp to Bebop rock n’ roll.
It’s time to let loose and have some fun with a nod to the music of younger years, funky fashions and the era that gave us big hair!
2 Stages of Live Music
- Boys of Summer 8:15pm – 9:45pm
- Invincible 5:45pm – 6:45pm
- Journeys Edge 4:00pm – 5:00pm
- ZZ Tush 2:15pm – 3:15pm
Loomis Basin Brewery Stage
- Cherry Bomb 6:45pm – 7:45pm
- Diva Rox 5:00pm – 5:45pm
- Contract Killers 3:15pm – 4:00pm
- Fornis 1:30pm – 2:15pm
Tickets & Pricing
Priced from $25- $150, tickets can be purchased online here.