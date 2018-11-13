William Jessup University holds 10th annual Veterans Day Ceremony

Rocklin, CA- The William Jessup University Public Policy Department, in cooperation with the WJU Veterans Club, hosted the university’s 10th annual Veterans Day Celebration on Monday morning.

The ceremony, which attracted around 50 people, was held at the flagpole, located in front of the growing university in Rocklin.

“The Public Policy Department is honored to recognize the veterans of this community,” said Keith Bolte, event organizer and lead faculty member of William Jessup’s Public Policy Department.

“Veterans Day is an opportunity to recognize their remarkable service on our behalf and reflect on the freedoms they helped protect for us.”

The keynote speaker was Lieutenant Colonel Christopher W. Steuer, unit assistant director of operations and RQ-4 evaluator pilot at Beale Air Force Base.

William Jessup University was recently ranked second in the “Best Schools for Veterans” category according to U.S. News and World Report.

The University welcomed 47 veterans to campus and continues to participate in the Yellow Ribbon Program, which offers any veteran who has served on active duty for at least 36 aggregate months since 9/11 to have the complete cost of tuition covered in any program the university offers.