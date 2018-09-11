Quarry Park Adventures Dedication Sept. 15

Rocklin, CA- The final touches needed to open Quarry Park Adventures are underway and excitement in the community is palpable. To celebrate, the City of Rocklin is planning a dedication ceremony in conjunction with the annual Hot Chili & Cool Cars event on Saturday, September 15 at 11 a.m.

Hot Chili will be held at Quarry Park for the first time in the event’s 25-year history, putting the adventure park just a stone’s throw away from the classic cars and delicious chili. At 11 a.m. the Whitney High School marching band will lead attendees enjoying Hot Chili entertainment from the main amphitheater stage to the platform near the adventure park’s main 460-foot zip lines.

The ceremony will offer a majestic view of the quarry that has been a part of Rocklin for more than 150 years and a limited number of guests will be treated to free passes to soar on the zip lines and receive a commemorative water bottle.

The dedication will be led by the Rocklin City Council, feature a dramatic entrance, and have the first official group race down the zip line for bragging rights.

It’s only fitting that this unique historical asset has been adapted for reuse in modern times during Rocklin’s year-long 125th anniversary celebration. Granite mining operations began in what is now known as Big Gun Quarry in 1865 and rock mined there was used to construct parts of the State Capitol and buildings across California.

Quarry Park Adventures is projected to attract more than 130,000 visitors a year to historic downtown Rocklin, who will spend their dollars not only at the park but at surrounding establishments. The activity will help businesses thrive and bring additional sales tax revenues to the City to support vital public services that help maintain Rocklin’s high quality of life.

The City of Rocklin, the Quarry Park Adventures team, and park building contractors are hard at work making final preparations to open the unique attraction to you. The adventure is about to begin and this special day will go down in Rocklin history.