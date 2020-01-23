Sierra College Hosts 4th Annual Placer County Pentathlon

Rocklin, CA – The fourth annual Placer County Pentathlon returns to Sierra College on Sunday, Jan. 26 with fencing, swimming, running and laser pistol marksmanship. Placer Valley Tourism is thrilled to be teaming up with the Davis Pentathlon Circuit to bring this exciting event back to Placer Valley.

The Placer County Pentathlon serves as a National Qualifier for the World Cup Team, however they encourage beginners as well. Pentathlon Event Organizer Simon Pitfield commented, “We have athletes of all ability levels regularly show for this competition, from beginners who have never learned to fence to National Team members.”

The adult fencing portion of the pentathlon will kick things off at 8 a.m. and youth fencers will compete at 10 a.m. The athletes will hit the pool at noon for the swimming element. By 2 p.m. the run and laser pistol marksmanship should be fully underway.

It is not too late to try your hand at this exciting multi-sport event! If you are a beginner and would like to learn more about participating please email Pitfield at davispentathlon@gmail.com, seasoned pentathlon athletes go to yuescore.org to register today!

There is no fee for spectators so be sure to come check out the competition on Sunday, Jan. 26 in the Sierra College gymnasium located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd. in Rocklin. We hope to see there!