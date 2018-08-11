Sierra College Theater Arts September 4th and 5th

Rocklin (August 2018) Sierra College Theatre Arts Department will hold on September 4 and 5 auditions for its fall production of The Laramie Project by Moisés Kaufman and The Members of The Tectonic Theater Project, directed by Debra Hammond. They will begin at 3:30 both days on a first-come, first-served basis.

Parts are available for 4-6 M, 4-6 F (doubling, flexible casting.) Auditions will take place in the Dietrich Theatre on the campus of Sierra College, 5100 Sierra College Blvd, Rocklin.

Cold Readings

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Auditioners are encouraged to prepare a one-minute modern, dramatic monologue; from any published play. Monologues should best portray actor’s strengths and must be; memorized and, if available, bring an 8 x 10 color photo-headshot and resume of acting experience. If interested in checking out scripts prior to auditions, please e-mail sadams14@sierracollege.edu for an appointment.

Callbacks

Callbacks (by invitation only): Wednesday, September 6, 2018 at 3:30pm. Auditioners called back will do asked to audition by way of cold readings from the script. All Actors who are cast will be portraying multiple characters so there will be a heavy emphasis on the ability and techniques used to change voice, movement, energy, pacing, age, and style.

September 10 through October 25, 2018, Mondays through Fridays at 3:30pm. There will be one pick-up rehearsal on Thursday, November 1st.

Performances

Performance Dates: October 26-November 11, 2018, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm, Thursday, November 8, at 7:00pm. There will be an additional performance for schools on Friday, November 2 at 10:00am.

Audition Workshop: Tuesday, August 28 and Wednesday, August 29, 2018, in the Dietrich Theatre at 3:30pm. The first day will cover best practices and tips for audition preparation and cold readings techniques. The second day will focus on practicing techniques of playing multiple characters.

Participants are asked to bring a memorized monologue to work in creative ways. Those interested in auditioning for The Laramie Project are encouraged to attend. Workshop presenters are Sierra College Theatre Professors Debra Hammond and Scott Adams.