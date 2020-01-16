Coding for Kids: A Look into Mr. Code’s Wild Ride

Rocklin, CA- When David Keller was 13 his parents sent him to a computer programming camp at Stanford University for a week. “As a kid I played way too many video games,” David shares. “That one week changed my life.” From then on David replaced playing video games with coding, motivated to make his own video games.

“Now I want to give back by providing the same opportunity that I had as a kid to the next generation,” David explains. “The one thing that my coding experience lacked as a kid was coding with other like-minded kids. So my goal is to create an environment where kids can code together, help each other out, and build things together.”

Rocklin and Folsom locations

David Keller

After using his computer science degree working at various tech companies, David decided to switch careers and teach coding to kids. In April 2017 he opened his first location of Mr. Code’s Wild Ride in Folsom. By February 2019, he opened a second location in Rocklin.

“My business teaches coding to kids ages 7 to 18, both as an after-school program, and at various homeschool locations. We provide an extensive self-paced curriculum, which includes instructional videos made by me, exercise sets and numerous projects with guided steps,” says David. “Everything is self-paced, which means students can start any time during the year and drop in according to their schedule. We provide an open coding lab where students can learn coding with like-minded peers and collaborate together on projects, and get help from instructors with in-depth experience.”

Parents like Sherry Toutges have nothing but praise for Mr. Code’s: “The instructors are knowledgeable in ‘real world’ coding, offering flexibility to structure, style and content based on the student’s interest and ability. They are fun, engaging and with small class sizes, you get individual attention that’s necessary to further learn the intricacies of code.”

Learn to program: Fun and progressive

For younger kids, they teach programming concepts through visual coding using Blockly Games. Younger kids learn coding fundamentals by solving challenges, like providing the step-by-step instructions to send a robot through a maze, without getting bogged down by typing complex commands or getting stuck with syntax errors. For older kids, they teach real-world programming using the three languages of the web: HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. Older kids learn by building numerous web apps and games, each getting progressively harder. Advanced students learn server and database concepts by building multiplayer games and professional web apps.

“I have three kids and my oldest one always has been keen to coding,” Min Hiaing, a parent at Mr. Code’s Wild Ride, says. “My younger two were not that enthused before. But the very first day, they were hooked by the way David teaches and the set up of the curriculum and friendly atmosphere he creates.”

David encourages everyone to try coding. “It’s fairly fundamental to how our modern society works. And for those who like it, it’s a really great way to be creative and exercise your mind. Any kid who is good at math has a decent chance of being good at coding, so kids who are good at math should try us out. And any kid who likes doing puzzles or playing puzzle-like games should try us out too as much of coding is basically solving puzzles.”

For $40 per week, kids can visit the lab an unlimited amount of days, for an unlimited number of hours.

Mr. Code’s Wild Ride is located at 2110 Sunset Blvd in Rocklin, for more information please visit mrcodeswildride.com.

Roseville Life Magazine Spotlight

Rocklin & Roseville Today and Roseville Life Magazine publisher Community Catalyst SPC have teamed up to help local businesses and organizations effectively and affordably reach their local community both online and in print.

Learn more at https://www.rosevilletoday.com/roseville-life-magazine/



